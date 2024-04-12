Bihu Dance of Assam: Explore a Rich and Enthralling Cultural Expression
Renowned for its rich and diverse cultural tapestry, Assam stands as a cornerstone of North East India. In this vibrant region, dance emerges as an exquisite medium for the portrayal of cultural heritage and historical narratives.
Through the myriad traditional and folk-dance forms that grace its landscapes, Assam's traditions, values, and distinctive culture come to life, offering a vibrant glimpse into its soul.
Among the various famous dances of Assam, one that embodies the very spirit of the land is the famous Bihu dance. As one of the most cherished and celebrated folk dances of Assam, Bihu holds deep cultural significance and captivates audiences with its energetic rhythms and colourful performances.
Bihu Dance of Assam: History and Significance
The Bihu dance of Assam is an indigenous folk dance, serving as a poignant reminder of the region's cultural legacy and the enduring spirit of its people. Across generations, Bihu has remained a beloved tradition, passed down from ancestors as a testament to the resilience, vibrancy, and unity of Assamese culture.
The roots of Bihu dance run deep into the rich soil of Assam's history, with traces dating back to the 9th century. Among the earliest depictions of this beloved folk tradition are found in ancient sculptures adorning the Tezpur and Darrang districts of Assam.
The modern version of Bihu dance of Assam originated from the Faat Bihu celebration held in Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur. At the behest of Ahom monarch Rudra Singha in 1694, the performers were summoned to showcase their artistry in the prestigious Rang Ghar royal arena.
Bihu Dance of Assam: Forms and Performance
Bihu performers typically dance in groups comprising both male and female participants. This dance form is distinguished by lively footwork and swift hand gestures.The dance routine demands meticulous coordination and precision, requiring extensive hours of rehearsal.
This famous dance of Assam is usually accompanied by the rhythmic grace of traditional musical instruments, such as the dhol (drum), pepa (buffalo hornpipe), taal (cymbals), and gogona; a blend of which enriches the performance with its vibrant melodies.
Enthusiastic cheers from both dancers and spectators are ushered rhythmically, adding to the dynamic atmosphere of the performance.
Bihu Dance of Assam: Traditional Attire
Traditional clothing and jewellery are essential elements of the Bihu dance, as dancers adorn themselves in beautiful attire that honours Assam's vibrant cultural legacy. The traditional attire predominantly features the colour red, symbolizing joy and vitality.
Women wear the sador mekhela in hues of golden and red, a two-piece ensemble famous for its graceful drapes and intricate designs, while men wear dhoti and kurta, complemented by the iconic phulam gamusa (Assamese scarf).
Bihu Dance of Assam: Global Recognition
The famous dance of Assam; Bihu has gained immense popularity across diverse regions of the world. In 2012, skilled dancers had the honour of representing the celebrated dance of Assam- Bihu, at the London Olympics.
On 14th April 2023, the spirited Bihu dance of Assam made history by orchestrating the largest Bihu dance event in Guwahati, Assam, India, with an astounding participation of 11,298 dancers. This achievement was recorded by the Guiness World Records.
Bihu Dance of Assam: FAQs
A. What is Bihu Dance?
- Bihu Dance is a traditional folk-dance of Assam, India. Although, it is typically performed during the Bihu festival, which celebrates the Assamese New Year and the agricultural harvest, Bihu dance be can be performed at any time throughout the year.
B. What are the main characteristics of Bihu Dance?
- Bihu Dance is characterized by its energetic and lively movements, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of traditional Assamese instruments like the dhol (drum) and pepa (buffalo hornpipe). The dance involves brisk steps, intricate hand movements, and synchronized group performances.
C. What do the performers wear during Bihu dance?
- Women wear “sador mekhela” and the men put on a “phulam gamusa” along with “dhoti-kurta”.