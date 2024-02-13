Bogamati: A Picturesque Destination On The Indo-Bhutan Border In Assam

In the Tamulpur district of Assam, Bogamati is totally contained within the Baksa district and is situated on the Indo-Bhutan border. Due to its lush forest, the location is well-liked by both locals and tourists for picnics. Because of its stunning vistas of the Bhutan Hills and its location at the mouth of the Barnadi River, Bogamati is quite popular.
Bogamati lies in close proximity to numerous neighbouring towns, including Tamulpur, Udalguri, Rangia, Guwahati, the capital of Assam, and Bhutan. In addition, the projected medical college in Tamulpur would be a great place for medical professionals and students to visit, as it will just be a few kilometers from Bogamati.
Visitors can come to Bogamati for a variety of purposes, such as catching a glimpse of the stunning Buddha Temple or taking part in sports like motorbike and bicycle riding, zip-lining, rafting, and trekking. Additionally, visitors can make the quick trek to the neighboring Barnadi Sanctuary, which is home to a wide range of flora and fauna.
Trekking will get you to the golden Buddha monument on the nearby hill, which the Assam government erected as a peace symbol and to fortify relations with Bhutan, a neighboring country. In addition, tourists can drive to Bhutan to sample indigenous cuisine by crossing a tiny river. But it's important to remember that the Bhutan entry gate closes at 4:30 p.m.
There are a lot of sights to see in the Bogamati area as well. The most popular attraction in Baksa is the Manas National Park, a popular tourist destination in Assam. The park is a nature lover's paradise, home to a wide variety of animals and vegetation.
The park is also a birdwatcher's heaven as plenty of migratory species flock here to spend their winter. A memorable experience can be enjoyed by visitors who climb across the rocky hills at Moina Pukhuri, a hiking attraction. Manas Soushi Khongkhor, an ecotourism destination with a nearby river and stunning views of the hills, is another well-liked tourist destination in the Baksa area.
It is recommended that guests dress appropriate clothing and footwear, bring a waterproof bag, extra clothing, towels, basic prescriptions, and a first aid kit for a comfortable visit. Although Bogamati is generally safe, tourists should proceed with additional caution because the region is known to be home to wild elephants. Remember to include a camera so you can capture the gorgeous surroundings.
November and February provide a more calm and peaceful ambiance, while January and December are more popular owing to the vacation season.
The closest train station to Bogamati is Khoirabari, which is 35.2 kilometers away, and is situated in NC Sukla Bagan, Assam 781368, India. But the main city and train station is Guwahati, which is 91 kilometers away and takes roughly 2.5 hours to reach there. The closest airport is Guwahati Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.
It is preferable to use a taxi or cab service from Guwahati to go to Bogamati because the road is picturesque. There are also direct public buses that run from Guwahati to Tamulpur; from there, take a hired taxi to the Bogamati picnic area. Renting a car is advised when going to Bogamati because it can be difficult to arrange public transit on the way back.
Q1. What are the picnic spots in Bogamati ?
Answer - Bogamati Picnic Spot is situated in the Baksa district of Assam, which is a gateway to the breathtaking Manas National Park. The region is well-connected by road and is approximately a five-hour drive from Guwahati, the largest city in Assam. The journey itself is a scenic delight, with lush tea gardens, rolling hills, and the harmonious gurgling of the Manas River.
Q2. What is the distance to Bogamati picnic spot from Guwahati ?
Answer - It takes roughly around 1 hours, 49 minutes to travel from Guwahati to Bogamati Picnic Spot. Approximate driving distance between Guwahati and Bogamati Picnic Spot is 91 kms or 56.5 miles or 49.1 nautical miles.