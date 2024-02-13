Bogamati: A Picturesque Destination On The Indo-Bhutan Border In Assam

Things to do in Bogamati

Visitors can come to Bogamati for a variety of purposes, such as catching a glimpse of the stunning Buddha Temple or taking part in sports like motorbike and bicycle riding, zip-lining, rafting, and trekking. Additionally, visitors can make the quick trek to the neighboring Barnadi Sanctuary, which is home to a wide range of flora and fauna.

Trekking will get you to the golden Buddha monument on the nearby hill, which the Assam government erected as a peace symbol and to fortify relations with Bhutan, a neighboring country. In addition, tourists can drive to Bhutan to sample indigenous cuisine by crossing a tiny river. But it's important to remember that the Bhutan entry gate closes at 4:30 p.m.

There are a lot of sights to see in the Bogamati area as well. The most popular attraction in Baksa is the Manas National Park, a popular tourist destination in Assam. The park is a nature lover's paradise, home to a wide variety of animals and vegetation.