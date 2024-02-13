India's Biggest Railway Stations As Of 2023

India's railway network, spanning 1.2 lakh kilometers, ranks fourth globally. Express trains, mail express trains, and passenger trains are the three main services that Indian Railways provide to the general public.

When it comes to prices, Mail Express trains charge the highest tickets, while Passenger trains have the lowest. However, the cost of an express train ticket is in the middle. We'll go into great detail about a few of the largest train stations in India in this piece.