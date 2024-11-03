Chhath Puja 2024: Know The Date, Timing, History, Significance And Celebrations

Chhath Puja, an ancient and significant festival in India, is a deep-rooted celebration of life, the Sun God, and the sanctity of nature. This festival, firmly embedded in Hindu tradition, is a testament to the resilience and devotion of the human spirit.
The date for Chhath Puja in the year 2024 is November 5th.
Chhath Puja 2024: History and Significance
Chhath Puja’s history traces back to the Vedic era, making it one of the oldest Hindu festivals. It is believed that the Sun God, Surya, was worshipped by the Pandavas and Draupadi from the Mahabharata to overcome their difficulties and reclaim their lost kingdom.
The festival is also linked to Lord Rama, who paid tribute to the Sun God upon his return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile.
Chhath Puja has a significant place in Hinduism. It is dedicated to the Sun God, Surya, and his wife, Usha, who are seen as the life-givers on Earth. The festival celebrates life-sustaining elements, with the Sun being revered for its healing and life-prolonging properties.
Chhath Puja 2024: Rituals
Chhath Puja is a four-day celebration, typically in October or November, based on the lunar calendar. The rituals of Chhath Puja are strict and span over four days.
They include sacred bathing, fasting, refraining from drinking water (Vratta), standing in water for extended periods, and offering prasad (prayer offerings) and arghya to the setting and rising sun.
The primary day of Chhath Puja, known as Sandhya Arghya (evening offerings), is celebrated on the sixth day of the lunar fortnight. Devotees, after preparing the prasad, gather at riverbanks or a clean water body and offer Arghya to the setting sun.
The ritual is repeated for the rising sun the following day, marking the festival’s conclusion.
Chhath Puja 2024: Puja Timing
The four-day Chhath Puja in 2024 is scheduled as follows:
On Tuesday, 5th November 2024, the ‘Nahaaye Khaye’ ritual will begin with the sunrise at 06:15 a.m. and end with the sunset at 05:52 p.m.
The ‘Kharna and Lohanda’ ritual will take place on Wednesday, 6th November 2024, beginning with the sunrise at 06:15 a.m. and ending with the sunset at 05:51 p.m.
The ‘Sandhya Argha’ ritual is set for Thursday, 7th November 2024. The day will start with the sunrise at 06:15 a.m. and conclude with the sunset at 05:51 p.m.
Finally, the ‘Usha Arghya’ ritual will be observed on Friday, 8th November 2024, starting with the sunrise at 06:16 a.m. and ending with the sunset at 05:51 p.m.
Chhath Puja 2024: Celebration
The celebration of Chhath Puja is a grand event, filled with enthusiasm and festivity. The atmosphere is filled with folk songs sung in honour of Surya and Usha.
Homes are cleaned, and devotees maintain purity and sanctity during the festival. They sleep on the floor and consume specially prepared food devoid of onion, garlic, and salt.
On the banks of rivers, ponds, and other water bodies, devotees assemble with their families for the evening offering. They stand in waist-deep water, offering Arghya to the setting sun amidst the chanting of mantras and hymns.
The sight of numerous diyas (oil lamps) floating on leaf boats in the water during the evening arghya is truly captivating.
What is the importance of Chaath Puja?
Chhath Puja is more than just a festival; it is a significant event that fosters social harmony and promotes the concept of self-discipline. It is a celebration of nature’s abundance, the sun, and the river, symbolizing life and purity.
As we navigate through our contemporary lives, Chhath Puja serves as a beautiful reminder of our rich cultural heritage and the importance of nature in our lives.
Chhath Puja, with its profound spiritual significance and celebration of life and nature, provides a unique perspective on humanity’s relationship with the divine and the natural world.
It is a festival that transcends the apparent rituals and delves deep into the realms of the human spirit, faith, and gratitude.
Chhath Puja 2024: FAQs
Q. When is Chhath Puja 2024 ?
Q. Which parts of India is Chhath Puja mostly celebrated in ?
A. Chhath Puja is celebrated in North and East India and is a major festival in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.
Q. Is Chhath Puja a public holiday ?
A. Chhath Puja is a restricted holiday.