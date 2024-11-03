Chhath Puja 2024: Know The Date, Timing, History, Significance And Celebrations

Chhath Puja, an ancient and significant festival in India, is a deep-rooted celebration of life, the Sun God, and the sanctity of nature. This festival, firmly embedded in Hindu tradition, is a testament to the resilience and devotion of the human spirit.

The date for Chhath Puja in the year 2024 is November 5th.

Chhath Puja 2024: History and Significance

Chhath Puja’s history traces back to the Vedic era, making it one of the oldest Hindu festivals. It is believed that the Sun God, Surya, was worshipped by the Pandavas and Draupadi from the Mahabharata to overcome their difficulties and reclaim their lost kingdom.

The festival is also linked to Lord Rama, who paid tribute to the Sun God upon his return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile.