Congratulations Baby Girl: Convey These Heartfelt Messages On The Birth Of A New Born Baby Girl

Congratulations baby girl! Do you know of any friends, family, or coworkers who recently welcomed a newborn girl? If so, do you have any suggestions for how best to express your congratulations to the proud parents?
We have carefully chosen greetings and wishes that you can share with your loved ones on this joyous occasion, so don't worry.
Congratulations on the birth of your baby girl. May she grow up to be a wonderful, caring person just like her parents.
Congratulations on the birth of your daughter. May she bring you all the love and happiness in the world.
Your family has been blessed with a beautiful little girl. Congratulations on the newest addition to your family.
“Becoming parents is a very easy one, being one is tough! Best of luck in your new journey! Congratulations on the birth of your little princess!”
“Congratulations to both of you for this new bundle of joy! Well done, Mama and Papa bear! Now take care of Baby bear and usher her with love and care!”
“Enjoy and best wishes for your parenthood! May she fill your heart with happiness and lots of little smiles!”
“Congratulations on the arrival of your beloved daughter! Wishing you nothing but a joyous and cheerful time with your baby girl. Give her my share of love too!”
“Congratulations on your wonderful blessing from God! I am really looking forward to meeting this beautiful angel of ours who brought us pure joy in life!”
“Happy arrival to the baby girl who is going to keep her mother and father very occupied! Congratulations on such a great blessing, new parents!”
“Your new baby girl is an imitation of a falling angel. Congratulations dear. Let me know if you need anything.”
"Congratulations on your sweet baby girl. We wish you so much joy and happiness now and forever. May she be blessed with a lifetime full of love"
"Warm wishes on your new baby girl. I am so happy for you! If you ever need a helping hand I am just a phone call away!"
"Get ready for the journey of a lifetime. Becoming parents for a baby girl is the most blessed experience. Congratulations to you all.”
"Oh my goodness, we are sooo excited for you both! Congratulations on the arrival of your beautiful baby girl."
"A little baby girl! Get ready for lots of laughter and noise, big hugs and so many joys. All the best!"
"Sleep is overrated. You've totally got this"
"Goodbye tummy bump. Hello sleepless nights and pooey nappies. Jokes aside, you have so much to look forward to. Congrats on your beautiful new baby!"
"Congratulations on your new alarm clock and let the noise begin! Don't worry, you're going to be great. We can't wait to meet your newest family member!"
"So glad to hear your mini human arrived happy and ready to party! Sleepness nights have never been for such a great reason. Congratulations!"
"Babies are bits of stardust, blown from the hand of God." - Larry Barretto
"A baby is something you carry inside you for nine months, in your arms for three years and in your heart till the day you die" - Mary Mason
"A baby boy has a special way of bringing out the man in his father and the little boy in his grandfather." - Tanya Masse
"A baby fills the places in your heart you never knew was empty" - Anon
‘Being parents just puts your whole world into perspective. Everything else just disappears.’ - Kate Winslet
"Making a decision to have a child is momentous. It is to decide to forever have your heart go walking around outside of your body" - Elizabeth Stone
"A new baby is like the beginning of all things - wonder, hope, a dream of possibilities" - Eva Leshan
"There is no such thing as a perfect parent, but a million ways to be a good one" - Jill Churchill
"All parents are making it up as they go along. Expect to make mistakes, expect it to be messy, and expect to feel overwhelmed. But in the end, remember that you are exactly the right parents for your child, and that this too shall pass."
"Ten little fingers, ten perfect toes, fill our hearts with love until it overflows" - Anon
"A baby makes love stronger, the days shorter, the nights longer, savings smaller, and a home happier." - Anon
"When you are parents, you will have moments when you feel overwhelmed and exhausted. You will disagree with each other, and you might cry. But remember throughout it all, you are a team and this stage will pass. Be gentle with each other and remember to hug each other every day. You are both learning, and this is one of the hardest transitions of your life. It won't be like this forever. When you reach the other side it will all be worth it."