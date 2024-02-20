Eye Quotes: Mesmerizing Quotes That Will Captivate Your Heart

The eyes truly are the window to the soul. They have the power to ignite emotions, hold the secrets and realities of a person, and draw attention from an audience without uttering a word. These eyes quotes are all about the mesmerizing nature of the eyes, and how powerful one glance can truly be.

Eyes Quotes: All About the Love

You knew there was no turning back after one glance into those deeply expressive eyes. Though it's difficult to put into words how deeply and quickly you fell when you stared into those mysterious dark brown pools or vivid, clear baby blues, these quotes may perhaps assist.