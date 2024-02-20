Eye Quotes: Mesmerizing Quotes That Will Captivate Your Heart

The eyes truly are the window to the soul. They have the power to ignite emotions, hold the secrets and realities of a person, and draw attention from an audience without uttering a word. These eyes quotes are all about the mesmerizing nature of the eyes, and how powerful one glance can truly be.
You knew there was no turning back after one glance into those deeply expressive eyes. Though it's difficult to put into words how deeply and quickly you fell when you stared into those mysterious dark brown pools or vivid, clear baby blues, these quotes may perhaps assist.
There is nothing more I want to do than dive into those soulful pools of beauty.
When they stare directly at me, it's impossible to look away. Their ability to hold a stare is like a superpower.
A smile with the eyes is like Cupid's arrow to the heart.
One single look burning straight through my soul.
Looking into your soulful eyes is like staring directly into the sun, a dangerous game.
Our love needs no words, just a look.
Whatever is happening behind those big, beautiful eyes is something I desperately want to be a part of.
That look, those eyes, they make the strongest of people go weak in an instant.
"Eye to eye contact is the best way of communication." - Nikita Gogoi
"We learn life's deepest mysteries through eye contact." - Omarian Atman
"Eye contact: how souls catch fire." - Yahia Lababidi
"Eye contact is way more intimate than words will ever be." - Faraaz Kazi
"But then you make eye contact with someone across the room and it clicks and you're right there in love again." - Taylor Swift
"Where words are restrained, the eyes often talk a great deal." - Samuel Richardson
Those eyes remind me that I am loved.
Listen to the eyes; they have much to say.
Lies and truth exist in a stare.
Lost in your eyes is where I want to be.
Say it all with your eyes.
One glance: no words required.
The eyes reflect what is in the heart and soul.
Amazing how your partner's eyes can either say, "I love you deeply," or "You're in deep trouble."
I hope you're staring at me because you love me, and not because I have food on my face.
There are two ways to tell me you love me without abandon: stare deeply into my eyes, or bring me tacos.
People always know when they've gone too far simply by the look in their partner's eyes.
“The soul, fortunately, has an interpreter – often an unconscious but still a faithful interpreter – in the eye.” – Charlotte Bronte
“The eyes shout what the lips fear to say.” – William Henry
“The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes.” – Marcel Proust
“When the heart is down and the soul is heavy, the eyes can only speak the language of tears” ― Ikechukwu Izuakor
“I shut my eyes and all the world drops dead; I lift my eyes and all is born again.” – Sylvia Plath
“True love doesn’t need proof. The eyes told what heartfelt.” ― Toba Beta
“Just because a man lacks the use of his eyes doesn’t mean he lacks vision.” – Stevie Wonder
“What the eyes had seen could not be erased.”― Frank Herbert
“The eyes indicate the antiquity of the soul.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson
“The eye is the jewel of the body.” – Henry David Thoreau
“Ah, what happiness it is to be with people who are all happy, to press hands, press cheeks, smile into eyes.” ― Katherine Mansfield
“The eyes only see what the mind is prepared to comprehend.” – Henri Bergson
“Could a greater miracle take place than for us to look through each other’s eyes for an instant? “ – Henry David Thoreau
“Anyone can look at others’ eyes, but Lovers can see into each others’ souls through the eyes.” – Larry Latta
“Those true eyes Too pure and too honest in aught to disguise the sweet soul shining through them.” – Owen Meredith
“If the past was what we were meant to see. Then behind, not in front, our eyes would be.” – RVM
“I am intrigued by the smile upon your face and the sadness within your eyes.” – Jeremy Aldana
“The face is the mirror of the mind, and eyes without speaking confess the secrets of the heart.” – St. Jerome
“When a woman is talking to you, listen to what she says with her eyes.” – Victor Hugo
“No one can lie, no one can hide anything when he looks directly into someone’s eyes.” – Paulo Coelho
“The face is a picture of the mind with the eyes as its interpreter.” ― Marcus Tullius Cicero
“The eyes hold tears for so long; let us fill it with love and passion.” ― Suman Pokhrel
“Almost nothing need be said when you have eyes.”― Tarjei Vesaas
“She had curiously thoughtful and attentive eyes; eyes that were very pretty and very good.”― Charles Dickens
“I met a boy whose eyes showed me that the past, present, and future were all the same thing.” – Jennifer Elisabeth
“The world only exists in your eyes. You can make it as big or as small as you want.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald
“The tongue may hide the truth, but the eyes—never!” – Mikhail Bulgakov
“Sometimes playing stupid opens your eyes to the truth.”― Anthony Liccione
“If your eyes dwell in your heart, then your inner voice will be your congenial Guide.” – Sir Kristian Goldmund Aumann
“Eyes so transparent that through them the soul is seen.” – Theophile Gautier
“Only in the eyes of love you can find infinity.” – Sorin Cerin
“When the heart is full, the eyes overflow.” – Sholom Aleichem
“You are most beautiful when your eyes are glowing with kindness and joy.” – Debasish Mridha
“His eyes reflected the open grey of the autumnal sky.”― Juliet Marillier
“Across the seat our eyes are holding hands.”― Jennifer Niven
“For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone.” – Audrey Hepburn
“Don’t let the eyes guide the heart, but have the heart guide the eyes.”― Anthony Liccione
“Let my soul smile through my heart and my heart smile through my eyes, that I may scatter rich smiles in sad hearts.” – Paramahansa Yogananda
“Since we cannot change reality, let us change the eyes which see reality.” – Nikos Kazantzakis