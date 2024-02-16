Congratulatory Wishes On New Job: Unique Ways To Tell Your Colleagues

How to congratulate someone on a new job

Assume for the moment that a member of your team is changing jobs. Before they go, you want to congratulate them, but you're not sure how to say it.

Congratulate your colleague in a manner that is convenient for both of you. Try to use one of these methods:

A greeting card: You might get a "Congratulations on your new job" card for you and your coworkers to sign if a colleague is changing jobs, departments, or both. You can express your admiration and excitement in writing, just be sure to leave enough room for others to sign.

LinkedIn comments or messages: When someone lands their dream job, they’ll likely update their LinkedIn profile to reflect the upcoming transition. The resulting post is a great place to extend your well wishes. You could also message your colleague directly if you’d like to share a private congratulations on the platform.

Email: To inform everyone of their promotion, your coworker could send an email to the team. Congratulate them in your reply to the farewell email, but make sure to observe basic email etiquette and reconsider before clicking "reply all."

Face-to-face: Congratulating a colleague face-to-face is often the best option. Don't discount the importance of saying "congrats" in the break room or at an office party; face-to-face contact is essential to office life and, more broadly, the human experience.