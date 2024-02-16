Congratulatory Wishes On New Job: Unique Ways To Tell Your Colleagues

It’s Monday morning. You’re sipping a coffee, scrolling through LinkedIn or checking your email as you prepare to start your day. Suddenly, you see it: one of your colleagues shared a new job or promotion announcement with the office.
You will respond differently to this news. You may be relieved to have one less challenging coworker in the office, pleased that your colleague received the promotion, or proud of their accomplishment. Your next move should be to say, "Congratulations on your new job," regardless of how you feel about yourself.
But of course, your friend will probably get a barrage of comments that sound exactly the same. That being said, how do you make your message stand out? Let's discuss how to kindly and appropriately acknowledge a coworker's accomplishments.
You’re not expressly obligated to congratulate someone on a promotion or new job. But offering your colleague a simple commendation is a nice thing to do — and it can benefit you and your company.
Saying "congratulations" to coworkers is a terrific strategy to keep and build relationships. A pleasant and lasting impression is made when you tell a coworker you're happy for them and wish them luck in their new chapter. This impression can be useful for networking in the future. And these are really valuable relationships to have—up to 80% of jobs are filled through networking.
In a similar spirit, praising an extroverted colleague can raise spirits among staff members. An enthusiastic note goes a long way toward fostering a happy atmosphere—other team members will notice—much like those holiday greetings and birthday wishes you spread throughout the office every year. As a happy workplace can foster greater creativity and productivity, it is a good idea to wish your departing colleagues "good luck" on their next endeavor.
Congratulating your peers on any professional milestone, such as a new role or anniversary, is a good idea. This guideline is especially important for managers and team leaders because expressing gratitude to staff members for their hard work is a wonderful way to acknowledge and inspire them and boost their morale.
Be sure to offer sincere congratulations when anyone in your office:
Reaches a work anniversary
Moves to a new department
Earns a promotion
Starts a new job with a new company
Assume for the moment that a member of your team is changing jobs. Before they go, you want to congratulate them, but you're not sure how to say it.
Congratulate your colleague in a manner that is convenient for both of you. Try to use one of these methods:
A greeting card: You might get a "Congratulations on your new job" card for you and your coworkers to sign if a colleague is changing jobs, departments, or both. You can express your admiration and excitement in writing, just be sure to leave enough room for others to sign.
LinkedIn comments or messages: When someone lands their dream job, they’ll likely update their LinkedIn profile to reflect the upcoming transition. The resulting post is a great place to extend your well wishes. You could also message your colleague directly if you’d like to share a private congratulations on the platform.
Email: To inform everyone of their promotion, your coworker could send an email to the team. Congratulate them in your reply to the farewell email, but make sure to observe basic email etiquette and reconsider before clicking "reply all."
Face-to-face: Congratulating a colleague face-to-face is often the best option. Don't discount the importance of saying "congrats" in the break room or at an office party; face-to-face contact is essential to office life and, more broadly, the human experience.
Figuring out how to congratulate someone on a new job is all about finding the right words and tone. Your message should be upbeat and celebratory, but it should also be professional. Here are a few messages you can use to inspire your next congratulations:
Good luck messages
"Good luck" for the future is one of the most considerate congratulations you can give a coworker. Here are some of our top wishes for success that you may send to your manager, coworker, or office buddy:
For a friend:
With skills like yours, you don’t need luck — but good luck in your new job, anyway!
Congratulations on the new job! You deserve it, and I know you’ll excel in your new role from the very first day.
You’re amazing. I’ve always admired your work ethic and I know you’ll do incredible stuff at [new company]. Good luck!
I know you’ll be successful wherever you go. Best wishes for this new career opportunity.
Congratulations on this next step in your career. I can’t wait to celebrate with you and hear all about it!
For a colleague:
Congrats on this new phase in your career and all the opportunities that come with it. Good luck!
You’re a great fit for this new position. Congratulations, and good luck with this exciting chapter.
Wishing you all the best on your new job journey!
I know you’ll do just as wonderfully in your new role as you have on our team. Congrats!
Working beside you these past years has been wonderful. Good luck with your new adventure!
Congratulations on taking the next big step in your career. Best wishes for your time at [new company] — they’re lucky to have you.
For a manager
Thank you for being such a great leader for our team, and congratulations on your success. Here’s to you!
Good luck in your new position. I know your new team is going to love you.
Best wishes for this exciting new job! We’ll always remember you as a great boss.
It’s exciting and inspiring to see you achieve your goals — good luck!
Congratulations on this new opportunity, and thank you for your leadership and guidance these past years. Wishing you all the best!
Witty Messages
They say laughter is the best medicine, so why not share a little humor when your favorite coworker changes jobs?
If you want your colleague to leave in stitches, we have a few funny congratulations messages you can use. (We don’t recommend these messages for your boss, though — keep it 100% professional there.)
For a friend:
Congratulations — fancy new job, fancy new parking spot! Here’s to you.
Glad to see that resume of yours get some new life! In all seriousness, you are so deserving of this new opportunity. Congrats.
Hope the new office has great coffee — I know you need a strong cup to kick off your day. Congrats on your new position!
Finally, a new deskmate. Just kidding — and congrats! I’ll miss you loads.
Don’t let your new job be an excuse for missing our lunch dates. Congratulations!
For a colleague:
Congrats on the new job! Hope your new colleagues are as cool (and quirky) as us.
Congratulations on your promotion! Next stop: CEO.
Your new company has no idea they won the lottery by hiring you. Congratulations!
Crossing my fingers that this new role comes with better coffee! Cheers to you and your success.
So, who gets dibs on your desk? Just kidding! Seriously, congratulations — you deserve it.