Discover The Best Places To Visit In Chikmagalur: Your Ultimate Travel Guide

Nestled in the western expanse of Karnataka lies the captivating district of Chikmagalur, a haven for nature enthusiasts and coffee fanatics alike. Renowned for its serene environment and sprawling coffee plantations, this picturesque destination boasts an undeniable allure.
Dominating its skyline are the majestic Bababudan Giri ranges, an iconic landmark that epitomizes the region's breathtaking beauty. Despite its status as a lesser-known gem, Chikmagalur has steadily garnered attention from travelers seeking respite amidst its verdant landscapes and tranquil ambiance.
Aptly translated as the "Land of the Younger Daughter," Chikmagalur beckons visitors with promises of exploration and discovery amidst its idyllic surroundings.
Explore the best places to visit in Chikmagalur through our comprehensive guide-
The Bhandra Wildlife Scanctuary: One of the best places to visit in Chikmagalur is the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary, which spans the districts of Shimoga and Chikmagalur and is located 38 km west of the town of Chikmagalur in Karnataka. It has an astonishing area of about 490 sq km. The Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary is surrounded by hills of the Western Ghats on all sides, giving it a picture-perfect backdrop.
Rafting in Bhadra River: Chikmaglur, in Karnataka, is a paradise for those seeking adventure. It is located 45 kilometers from the Bhadra River, making it halfway between popular hill towns and wildlife areas in the Western Ghats, including Sakleshpur, Kudremukh, and the Charamadi Ghats.
Rafters are treated to a breathtaking vista of the verdant Western Ghats, charming villages, and plantations as the River Bhadra runs across the Deccan Plateau, having its source in the Western Ghats.
The tributaries Somavahini, Thadabehalla, and Odirayanahalla provide it with nourishment. The 8 km of rapids make up the rafting experience, which takes 1.5 hours to finish.
Hebbe Falls: The breathtaking Hebbe Falls stands as one of the picturesque destinations and best places to visit in Chikmagalur to explore. An eight-hour trip from Bangalore will take you to the stunning Kemmangundi hill region, home of this magical waterfall.
Many visitors come here for a dip because the water at Hebbe Falls contains medicinal herbs that have restorative properties.The stunning Hebbe Falls cascades in two stages known as Dodda Hebbe and Chikka Hebbe, plunging magnificently from a height of 551 feet over the slick black rocks.
The smaller Hebbe fall is called Chikka Hebbe, while the larger one is called Dodda Hebbe. To get to the well-known Kemmangundi hill, travelers must navigate hairpin curves and creeping mist. Bhadra Tiger Reserve has Hebbe Falls.
Coffee Plantations: Seeking a glimpse of the opulent coffee plantations is among the must-do activities in Chikmagalur. Apart from indulging in the invigorating aroma of freshly ground coffee beans and unwinding amidst lush, green plantations, the proprietors of the estates organize regular excursions that impart knowledge on the background of coffee as well as other pertinent information.
Kalhatti Falls: Kalhatti Falls is one of the magnificent places to visit in Chikmagalur. For anyone looking for peace and spirituality all in one place, Kalahatti Falls is the ideal setting. The Kalahatti Falls, also called the Kalahasti Falls, are located in Chikmagalur.
The Kemmangundi hill station is ten kilometers apart from them. The notorious Veerabradeshwara Temple, devoted to Lord Shiva, is located there. There is flora all over the place. You can also take in the scenery of the water cascading down from the Chandra Drona hill, which is nearby.
Z point: Situated near Kemmangundi, Z Point is a viewpoint that requires a 3 km hike to reach, standing as one of the best places to visit in Chikmagalur. It provides breathtaking views of the Western Ghats.
This hiking walk starts in Kemmanagundi Raj Bhavan and leads through dense forest, where you may find the Shanti Waterfalls. The walk is easy until Shanti falls, but it becomes a little difficult after that.
You may probably find yourself on a small trail encircled by steep hills and deep valleys in the final portion of the walk. Z Point, one of Chikmagalur's most scenic tourist destinations, is a stunning location for sunrise and sunset views.
Jhari Falls: Jhari Waterfalls, sometimes referred to as the Buttermilk Falls, is located 12 kilometers from Baba Budangiri in the Attigundi area. It is among the most well-known waterfalls in the Chikmagalur area and a top tourist destination.
The springs that come from the highlands have created these captivating falls, which are encircled by thick forests and coffee fields. In the lower portion of the waterfall, a pool has also been created for visitors to swim, play in, and unwind in. It's the ideal location to get away from the bustle of the city and relax in the splendor of nature.
Ballalarayana Durga Fort: Between the cities of Kottegehara and Kalasa, near the village of Bettabalige, sits the hill fort known as Ballalarayana Durga in Chikmagalur. Situated at a height of 1509 meters, the vantage point boasts a rich history and cultural significance. It also provides some of the most gorgeous and panoramic views in the area.
Nestled comfortably in the Western Ghats, it can only be accessed by hiking through the deep jungle. The hill fort is a well-known tourist destination, a favorite picnic location, and an excellent place to camp even though it is currently in ruins with only perimeter walls, a few arches, and a basement remaining.
Inam Dattatreya Peetha: This sacred place, which is housed in a cave on the Baba Budan Giri Hills, is intriguing since it is frequented by both Muslims and Hindus, making it yet another one of the best places to visit in Chikmagalur. It is thought that Hazrat Dada Hayath Mir Khalandar and Guru Dattatreya found refuge in the cave.
To get to the cave, visitors can drive, ride a two-wheeler, or hike up the hills. Here, in the third month of the Islamic calendar, people celebrate the annual Urs celebrations, which last for three days. During the ceremonies of Kartik Poornima, Hindu devotees pay visits.
The Bhadra Dam: Speaking of places to visit in Chikmagalur, the Bhadra dam cannot go unnoticed. The river Bhadra, a tributary of the river Tungabhadra, is where the Bhadra dam is being built. The dam is a magnificent location to be, encircled by beautiful vegetation.
Numerous small islands in the river provide as a haven for migrating birds, such the green imperial pigeon, black woodpecker, emerald dove, and red spur fowl. It is situated in the Chikmagalur district, thirty kilometers from Shimoga.
In addition to being a well-liked attraction, it provides irrigation and electricity for the community. This area is home to a number of well-liked water sports, including boating and kayaking. The Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary, Mullayanagiri Hills, Kudremukh, and the Baba Budangiri Hills are just a few of the numerous well-known surrounding attractions.
Places to Visit in Chikmagalur- FAQs:
1. How can I reach Chikmagalur?
- Chikmagalur is well-connected by road from major cities like Bangalore, Mangalore, and Mysore. The nearest railway station is in Kadur, approximately 40 km away, while Mangalore International Airport is the nearest airport, around 160 km away.
2. What is the best time to visit Chikmagalur?
- Chikmagalur enjoys pleasant weather throughout the year, but the post-monsoon season (September to March) is ideal for outdoor activities and sightseeing.
3. What are the must-visit attractions in Chikmagalur?
- Some of the places to visit in Chikmagalur are- The Bhandra Wildlife Scanctuary, Ballalarayana Durga Fortand Hebbe Falls.
4. Are there any famous coffee plantations open to visitors in Chikmagalur?
- Yes, several coffee estates offer guided tours, allowing visitors to learn about the coffee-making process and sample freshly brewed coffee.
5. What are the best trekking spots in Chikmagalur?
- Trekking enthusiasts can embark on thrilling journeys to destinations like Mullayanagiri, Kemmangundi, and Kudremukh National Park.