Discover The Best Places To Visit In Chikmagalur: Your Ultimate Travel Guide

The Bhandra Wildlife Scanctuary: One of the best places to visit in Chikmagalur is the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary, which spans the districts of Shimoga and Chikmagalur and is located 38 km west of the town of Chikmagalur in Karnataka. It has an astonishing area of about 490 sq km. The Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary is surrounded by hills of the Western Ghats on all sides, giving it a picture-perfect backdrop.

Rafting in Bhadra River: Chikmaglur, in Karnataka, is a paradise for those seeking adventure. It is located 45 kilometers from the Bhadra River, making it halfway between popular hill towns and wildlife areas in the Western Ghats, including Sakleshpur, Kudremukh, and the Charamadi Ghats.

Rafters are treated to a breathtaking vista of the verdant Western Ghats, charming villages, and plantations as the River Bhadra runs across the Deccan Plateau, having its source in the Western Ghats.

The tributaries Somavahini, Thadabehalla, and Odirayanahalla provide it with nourishment. The 8 km of rapids make up the rafting experience, which takes 1.5 hours to finish.