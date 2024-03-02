Discover Some Of The Most Scintillating Places To Visit In Kanyakumari

Located in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Kanyakumari is also known as Cape Comorin and often referred to as The Land's End as the city is situated at the southernmost tip of the Indian sub-continent and also happens to be the southernmost city in mainland India.
Kanyakumari's alluring charm with its unique blend of natural beauty, cultural richness and historical significance attracts many tourists from different regions.
Let us dive into some of the most breathtaking places to visit in Kanyakumari that will certainly create a memorable experience for the visitors.
This intriguing spot is located in Kanyakumari's Hidden Twin Beach. It is India's one and only place where one can witness sunrise and sunset at the same time.
The confluence of three water bodies, namely the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Ocean and the Arabian sea occur at the famous sunset point.
Tourists also have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of catching a glimpse of the settling of the sun and the rising of the moon simultaneously on the full moon night.
It provides a unique experience to the visitors, making it one of the most interesting places to visit in Kanyakumari.
Located at a distance of 1.3 kilometers from Kanyakumari Railway Station, Mahatma Gandhi memorial was built in honour of freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi, who is also known as the 'Father of India'.
After his demise in 1948, his ash was kept at the same spot where the memorial is now built so that the public can pay their last respect to one of the greatest personalities that India has ever had before it was eventually immersed.
Located in Kanyakumari's Sannathy street, the Kumari Amman temple is one of the most sacred temples in the world, dedicated to Goddess Kumari Amman. This temple holds profound religious and historical significance.
The ancient architectural marvel's ideal location right beside the ocean offers a breathtaking view to the devotees and travelers, who are simply flattered by its mesmerizing scenic beauty, thereby making it one of the best places to visit in Kanyakumari.
The Kanyakumari beach is known for its massive shoreline, containing quite a few beaches under its fold. This picturesque beach offers a serene landscape as one can witness sunrise and sunset simultaneously.
Tourists flock here to enjoy the breeze sailing through the ocean and spend some quality time by the beach.
Thirualluvar Statue is perched on top of a tiny island near the town of Kanyakumari. Standing at 41 meter (133 ft), the Thirualluvar Statue was sculpted by Indian sculptor V. Ganapati Sthapati.
The magnificent stone sculpture was dedicated to the ancient Tamil Poet and philosopher Valluvar and it is an architectural wonder, providing splendid scenery of the surrounding waters.
Located in Kanyakumari's Vavathurai, the Vivekananda Rock Memorial is a marvelous monument and a popular tourist attraction.
It was built in 1970 to honour Swami Vivekananda, who meditated so much so that he attained enlightenment on the rock where the memorial is built now.
The memorial stands on one of the two rocks located about 500 meters away from the mainland and it consists of two main structures, namely the Vivekananda and the Shripada Mandapam.
The majestic palace dates back to the Travancore era and is located in Padmanabhapuram in the district of Kanyakumari. The palace is maintained with the assistance of the Government of Kerala.
The palace is situated about 20 km from Nagercoil, 39 km from Kanyakumari town and 52 km from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.
Padmanabhapuram was the former capital of the erstwhile Hindu kingdom of Travancore and is renowned for its intricate wooden architecture.
One can explore the various chambers, courtyard and the royal museum within its periphery.