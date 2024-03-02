Discover Some Of The Most Scintillating Places To Visit In Kanyakumari

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Mandapam

Located at a distance of 1.3 kilometers from Kanyakumari Railway Station, Mahatma Gandhi memorial was built in honour of freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi, who is also known as the 'Father of India'.

After his demise in 1948, his ash was kept at the same spot where the memorial is now built so that the public can pay their last respect to one of the greatest personalities that India has ever had before it was eventually immersed.

Kumari Amman Temple

Located in Kanyakumari's Sannathy street, the Kumari Amman temple is one of the most sacred temples in the world, dedicated to Goddess Kumari Amman. This temple holds profound religious and historical significance.

The ancient architectural marvel's ideal location right beside the ocean offers a breathtaking view to the devotees and travelers, who are simply flattered by its mesmerizing scenic beauty, thereby making it one of the best places to visit in Kanyakumari.