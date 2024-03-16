Discovering Precious Species: Ten Endangered Species Of Northeast India

Nestled within the lush landscapes of India's Northeastern states lies a veritable treasure trove of biodiversity, home to an astonishing variety of flora and fauna. Encompassing the enchanting lands of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura, this region stands as a testament to nature's boundless creativity.
Each state within the Northeast boasts its own unique ecosystems, contributing significantly to India's rich tapestry of biodiversity. From the serene flow of majestic rivers to the towering peaks of breathtaking mountains, the Northeastern states harbour a wealth of incredible wildlife, captivating the imagination of all who behold their beauty.
This unparalleled natural abundance has rightfully earned the North East its status as a hotspot for conservation efforts, as the respective government bodies work tirelessly to safeguard its precious ecosystems and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.
Let us take a look at ten such endangered species of flora and fauna, residing in the North- East of India-
Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh is renowned for its abundant biodiversity, which is home to endangered species such as the Mishmi Takin, Red Panda, and Bengal Florican. Its landscapes also showcase a variety of orchids and Rhododendrons, underscoring the necessity for conservation initiatives aimed at safeguarding these unique species and their habitats.
Assam
Assam, a haven for wildlife enthusiasts, provides sanctuary to iconic and endangered species such as the Indian One-horned Rhino, Pygmy Hog, and Golden Langur. Amidst its verdant landscapes, rare botanical treasures like the Assam Catkin Yew and Hollong thrive, adding to the state's ecological richness.
However, the survival of these species faces threats from habitat loss and poaching. Conservation efforts are being implemented and to address these challenges and ensure the long-term protection of Assam's diverse flora and fauna.
Manipur
Manipur provides a safe haven for endangered species like the Sangai, Hoolock Gibbon, and Clouded Leopard. The state's distinct plant life, including the Manipur Lily and Siroi Lily, highlights the significance of maintaining ecological harmony and biodiversity in the region.
Meghalaya
Meghalaya is a popular tourist attraction spot with its breathtaking sights and rich heritage. Apart from its lush landscapes, it is also the storehouse of a variety of endangered species which includes Hoolock Gibbon, Asian Elephant and Leopard. Living Root bridges and diverse ferns add to the state’s botanical wonders, urging sustainable practices for the conservation of this beautiful ecosystem.
Mizoram
A wide range of exotic wildlife graces the land of Mizoram. In Mizoram, the Serow, Phayre’s Leaf Monkey, and Mrs. Hume’s Pheasant are under threat. The state's abundant plant life, including the Red Vanda and various types of bamboo, requires collective and immediate action for conservation.
Nagaland
Nagaland is celebrated for its vibrant festivals, cultural richness, and colourful traditions. However, beyond its cultural allure, it serves as the habitat for endangered species such as Blyth’s Tragopan, Naga wren-babbler, and Hoolock Gibbon.
The presence of Rhododendrons, Pitcher plants, and Dzükou Lily adds to the state's distinct floral diversity, highlighting the need for improved care and conservation efforts.
Sikkim
In Sikkim, the Red Panda, Snow Leopard, and Himalayan Monal are among the endangered wildlife species. The state's diverse flora, including Rhododendrons, Orchids, and the Blue Poppy, emphasizes the importance of adopting sustainable practices and implementing conservation measures.
Tripura
In Tripura, Phayre’s Langur, Clouded Leopard, and Indian Bison face challenges. This culturally and socially vibrant state of India also boasts a rich flora, which includes Agarwood and a variety of medicinal plants, emphasizing the need for conservation efforts to protect its unique ecosystem.
This brief look into the flora and fauna of the North Eastern states of India highlights the urgent need to conserve and cautiously care for our dying biodiversity. It reminds us of the crucial importance of maintaining a delicate balance between the flora and fauna, and human activities in these regions of India's Northeast.