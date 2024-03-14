Explore 15 Famous Foods Of Kerala: Traditional Culinary Delights Of Kerala

Kerala, a coastal state nestled in southern India, is renowned for its rich cultural heritage, picturesque landscapes, and delectable cuisine. Abundant with natural resources, Kerala's food reflects a harmonious blend of flavours, textures, and aromas.
From the tantalizing aroma of freshly ground spices to the delicate flavours of coconut-infused curries, Kerala's cuisine offers a sensory delight for food enthusiasts.
Kerala boasts a wide range of aromatic spices and fresh seafood. The state's culinary offerings are as diverse as its vibrant culture.
With a focus on locally sourced ingredients, traditional cooking techniques, and a generous use of coconut and spices, Kerala's famous foods are not just a treat for the taste buds but also a celebration of the region's rich culinary heritage.
Let's embark on a culinary journey through Kerala's top 12 famous and traditional foods, each dish a testament to the region's culinary prowess and culinary legacy.
Famous Traditional Food of Kerala:
Appam with Stew: Appam, a lacy, fermented rice pancake with a soft centre and crispy edges, is a breakfast staple in Kerala. Paired with a creamy coconut milk-based stew infused with spices, vegetables, and sometimes chicken or lamb, it creates a harmonious blend of flavours that tantalize the taste buds.
Idiyappam With Curry: Idiyappam, a renowned dish of Kerala, is beloved by many. Also referred to as Noolappam in Kerala cuisine, this delicacy consists of rice flour, salt, and water intricately woven into thin strands or sevai, imparting a delightful texture.
Its versatility shines through as it pairs well with various curries, although it is particularly delectable when served alongside Egg Curry.
Puttu and Kadala Curry: Another famous traditional food of Kerala is puttu and kadala curry. Puttu, cylindrical steamed rice cakes made from ground rice and coconut, is another beloved breakfast dish in Kerala.
Served with kadala curry, a flavourful preparation of black chickpeas cooked in a fragrant coconut-based gravy, it offers a perfect balance of textures and tastes.
Erissery: Erissery stands out as a famous Kerala dish cherished by both locals and travellers alike. Found in every Kerala kitchen, this curry is crafted from raw plantains or sliced yams.
Traditionally, it involves simmering slightly sweet pumpkins with a blend of salt, chilies or pepper, dried lentils, grated coconut, turmeric powder, cumin seeds, and garlic. Once prepared, it is served atop a bed of rice.
Kerala Parotta with Chicken Curry: Undoubtedly, another famous food of Kerala is the Kerala Parotta. This flaky, layered flatbread made from refined flour, is a culinary delight often savoured with spicy chicken curry. The parotta's soft, chewy texture complements the fiery flavours of the curry, creating a gastronomic symphony that is hard to resist.
Fish Moilee: Fish Moilee, a traditional Kerala delicacy, features succulent fish cooked in a creamy coconut milk sauce infused with aromatic spices like turmeric, cumin, and curry leaves. This mild yet flavourful dish exemplifies Kerala's love affair with seafood and coconut-based curries.
Nadan KozhiVaruthathu: One of Kerala's signature dishes is the spicy chicken fry or Kerala-style prawn curry, although Kerala does not have a single national food. Nadan KozhiVaruthathu, served on a banana leaf with onions, spices, garlic, and vinegar, features fried chicken infused with an abundance of flavourful spices.
This dish pairs well with chapattis, Kerala Porotta (a layered flatbread made from maida flour), appam, or rice. It is also a popular street food option, often served with dosa among the array of Kerala dishes.
Malabar Biryani: Malabar Biryani, a fragrant and aromatic rice dish layered with marinated meat, spices, and caramelized onions, is a culinary masterpiece hailing from the Malabar region of Kerala. Slow-cooked to perfection, each bite of this biryani is a burst of flavours that reflects Kerala's rich culinary heritage.
Kerala Style Beef Fry: Kerala Style Beef Fry is a tantalizing dish featuring tender pieces of beef marinated in a blend of spices and stir-fried to perfection. With its bold flavours and tender texture, this dish is a testament to the state’s expertise in cooking meat dishes, making it one of the most famous foods of Kerala.
Karimeen Pollichathu: Karimeen Pollichathu, a quintessential Kerala delicacy, showcases pearl spot fish marinated in a tangy mixture of spices, wrapped in banana leaves, and pan-fried to perfection. The banana leaves infuse the fish with a unique aroma, making it a true culinary delight.
Avial: Avial, a traditional food of Kerala, is a medley of mixed vegetables cooked in a coconut and yogurt-based gravy infused with curry leaves and green chilies. This nutritious and flavourful dish is a staple in Kerala's vegetarian cuisine, cherished for its simplicity and taste.
Kerala Style Prawn Curry: While talking about famous food of Kerala, Kerala Style Prawn Curry cannot go unnoticed. This dish features succulent prawns simmered in a fragrant coconut milk gravy flavoured with spices like turmeric, coriander, and fenugreek seeds. Served with steamed rice, this dish is a testament to Kerala's love for seafood and coastal flavours.
Pazham Pori: Pazham Pori, also known as Ethakka Appam, is a popular tea-time snack in Kerala. Made from ripe plantains coated in a batter of flour, turmeric, and sugar, and then deep-fried to golden perfection, it's a sweet and savoury treat loved by all.
Kerala Style Payasam: No Kerala feast is complete without Payasam, a rich and creamy dessert made from rice, milk, sugar, and flavoured with cardamom, saffron, and nuts. Whether it's Palada Payasam, Ada Pradhaman, or Parippu Pradhaman, each variant offers a divine indulgence that lingers on the palate.
Banana Leaf Meals: Banana Leaf Meals are one of the most common and traditional foods of Kerala. Traditional meals served on banana leaves are a cultural hallmark of the state, offering a feast for both the eyes and the palate. These meals typically include an array of dishes like rice, sambar, rasam, thoran, and more, served with pickles, papad, and desserts.
