Famous Food Of Sikkim: Mouth Watering Delicacies That You Need To Try

Sikkim, situated amidst the Himalayas, possesses a varied and vibrant food culture shaped by its distinctive geography, weather patterns, and diverse populace.

The culinary landscape of Sikkim mirrors the cooking customs of its numerous ethnic groups, such as the Lepchas, Bhutias, and Nepalis, alongside the Tibetan and Indian settlers who have resided in the area for generations.

The famous food of Sikkim ranges from the iconic momo, steaming bowls of thukpa, to the tangy pickles and nutritious fermented foods like gundruk and sinki, the cuisine reflects the region's bounty of organic, locally sourced ingredients.