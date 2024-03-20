Explore The Culinary Gems: Indulge In The Must-Try Delicacies Of North East India

North East Indian cuisine is a treasure trove of culinary delights, offering a vibrant tapestry of flavours, textures, and ingredients that reflect the rich cultural diversity of the region.

Encompassing the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura, this gastronomic landscape is characterized by its use of aromatic herbs, unique spices, and indigenous ingredients sourced from the lush hills, fertile plains, and dense forests of the region.

In this article, we have curated a list of top 10 food items that you must try during your stay in North-east India: