Explore The Culinary Gems: Indulge In The Must-Try Delicacies Of North East India

North East Indian cuisine is a treasure trove of culinary delights, offering a vibrant tapestry of flavours, textures, and ingredients that reflect the rich cultural diversity of the region.
Encompassing the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura, this gastronomic landscape is characterized by its use of aromatic herbs, unique spices, and indigenous ingredients sourced from the lush hills, fertile plains, and dense forests of the region.
In this article, we have curated a list of top 10 food items that you must try during your stay in North-east India:
Bamboo Shoot Curry: Fragrant and slightly tangy, this dish showcases fermented bamboo shoots infused with mustard oil, garlic, ginger, and a medley of spices. It's commonly paired with either pork or fish to craft a robust curry.
Assam Tea: Renowned for its bold flavour and hints of maltiness, Assam tea is a type of black tea cultivated in the Assam region. It serves as a pivotal component in the popular blend of English Breakfast tea.
Thukpa: Originating from Tibet but widely relished in North East India, especially in Sikkim,Thukpa presents as a noodle soup enriched with a flavourful broth, an assortment of vegetables, and meat such as mutton or chicken, seasoned with traditional spices like garlic and ginger.
Momo: These delectable dumplings come stuffed with a variety of fillings, including minced meat, vegetables, or a fusion of both. Accompanied by a dipping sauce, these dumplings boast diverse variations found throughout the region.
Fish Tenga: A zesty fish curry with a tangy twist, Fish Tenga incorporates tomatoes, lemon, and at times bamboo shoots, embodying a beloved delicacy in Assamese cuisine.
Bhangui: Bhangui, a must-try Tripura dessert, is made from rice flour and jaggery, offering a unique flavour and texture. Combining jaggery with rice flour creates a sweet and slightly chewy delicacy, often formed into balls or bite-sized pieces. This classic dessert is cherished for its rich flavour and cultural significance.
Aloo Pitika: Blended with mustard oil, green chilies, onions, and occasionally fish, mashed potatoes form the base of this flavourful side dish, ideally paired with rice or bread.
Jadoh: Jadoh, a popular Khasi Street food, features flavourful red rice cooked with pork and served with fish or chicken to suit various tastes. Its exotic blend of ingredients, including green chilies, ginger, onions, and turmeric, gives it a rich aroma and creamy yellow colour. Renowned for its deliciousness, Jadoh is a must-try dish for pork enthusiasts.
Panta Bhat: Traditionally savoured during the Bihu festival, Panta Bhat features fermented rice soaked in water, often accompanied by fish, green chilies, and pickles, boasting a distinct flavour profile.
Singju: A popular Manipuri snack, singju is a vibrant vegetable salad featuring an array of ingredients like cabbage, coriander leaves, onions, ginger, lotus stems, and more. Variations may include raw papaya, cabbage, banana flower, and lotus root. It's seasoned with besan, powdered perilla seeds, chili powder, and herbs for flavour.
Thenthuk: Originating from Tibetan culinary traditions, Thenthuk offers a comforting hand-pulled noodle soup incorporating meat, vegetables, and an array of spices, cherished in certain regions of Arunachal Pradesh.
Gundruk: A staple of the region, Gundruk presents as a fermented leafy green vegetable, commonly incorporated into soups and stews to impart a unique flavour and nutritional value.
Galho: A specialty of Nagaland, Galho is a hearty stew combining rice and various meats with locally sourced herbs and spices, symbolizing the rich diversity of North East Indian cuisine.
Bai: Bai, a popular dish in Mizoram, is a soup-like creation made from boiled vegetables, herbs, and spices, often including pork and bamboo shoots. It features a variety of greens, eggplants, beans, and sprouts, flavoured with local herbs and spices.
Chak-hao Kheer: Chak-hao Kheer, a delicacy from Manipur, is a delightful purple-hued kheer made with rice, milk, and cardamom powder. It's often garnished with dried fruits like raisins or nuts, boasting a delicious flavour, typically enjoyed during special occasions.