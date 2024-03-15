Famous Food Of Assam: Mouthwatering Delicacies That You Need To Try

MASOR TENGA

When speaking of the Assamese cuisine, Masor Tenga stands at the top with its rich and authentic taste. This sour fish dish is prepared with tomatoes, raw mango, dried mangosteen, lemon and elephant apple.

The gravy has a light to medium consistency and adequate spice, which makes it a famous and easy to prepare dish in Assam. A staple during the summer season, Masor Tenga is an unforgettable dish at the dining scene.

HAAH JOHA KUMURA

In Assamese language, “Haah” means duck, “Kumura” refers to ash gourd and “Joha” is a type of rice. The self-explanatory name of the dish suggests that this duck- gourd curry tastes the best when eaten with Joha rice.

It is one of the most famous food dishes of Assam which is often eaten at both family gatherings and social parties. Preparation of Haah Kumura can also sometimes incorporate pumpkin and sesame.

PITIKA

Mashed vegetables are prepared and eaten all over the nation in their respective ways. Known by the names of “Bhorta”, “Makhaa”, and in this case, “Pitika”, this Assamese food item is a staple in all household.

Pitika refers to a mash of boiled vegetables mixed with salt, chillies, coriander leaves, diced onion, mustard oil and ginger. Different vegetables can be used to make pitika such as potatoes, tomatoes, eggplant, pumpkin and more. Pitika can also be made with dry or fermented fish.