Famous Food Of Assam: Mouthwatering Delicacies That You Need To Try

Assamese cuisine, a delightful expression of the culture and food habits of the Assamese people is a reflection of the land’s rich vegetation and fresh produce. Authentic food of Assam is unique in flavour and texture which cannot be replicated elsewhere.
Assam has a wide range of delicious food items, offering a buffet of humble to extravagant dishes. From vegetarian to non- vegetarian feasts, here is a list of the traditional foods of Assam:
KHAR
One of the most famous foods of Assam is Khar. It is made by filtering out a dark liquid from a solution of water and charred banana peel or sundried Bhim Kol. Khar refers to the name of both the ingredient i.e. the liquid, as well as the dish it is prepared with.
This unique dish has a distinct flavour which holds a cultural sentiment among the Assamese community. Every family has their own recipes of Khar. Mostly cooked with pulses, vegetables or meat, Khar is an indigenous food of Assam which is lip-smackingly good.
MASOR TENGA
When speaking of the Assamese cuisine, Masor Tenga stands at the top with its rich and authentic taste. This sour fish dish is prepared with tomatoes, raw mango, dried mangosteen, lemon and elephant apple.
The gravy has a light to medium consistency and adequate spice, which makes it a famous and easy to prepare dish in Assam. A staple during the summer season, Masor Tenga is an unforgettable dish at the dining scene.
HAAH JOHA KUMURA
In Assamese language, “Haah” means duck, “Kumura” refers to ash gourd and “Joha” is a type of rice. The self-explanatory name of the dish suggests that this duck- gourd curry tastes the best when eaten with Joha rice.
It is one of the most famous food dishes of Assam which is often eaten at both family gatherings and social parties. Preparation of Haah Kumura can also sometimes incorporate pumpkin and sesame.
PITIKA
Mashed vegetables are prepared and eaten all over the nation in their respective ways. Known by the names of “Bhorta”, “Makhaa”, and in this case, “Pitika”, this Assamese food item is a staple in all household.
Pitika refers to a mash of boiled vegetables mixed with salt, chillies, coriander leaves, diced onion, mustard oil and ginger. Different vegetables can be used to make pitika such as potatoes, tomatoes, eggplant, pumpkin and more. Pitika can also be made with dry or fermented fish.
PITHA
Pitha is collective name for a variety of snacks generally made of rice and flour. Although, it is mostly made during the Bihu festivals, Pitha can be savoured any time of the year. The snacks comprise of different types of fritters, dumplings and pastries.
These are a must- have snack, best paired with a cup of hot chai. Some of the popular pithas that one should try when in Assam are Til Pitha, Tekeli Pitha, Sunga Pitha, Narikol Pitha, Anguli Pitha and Keteli Pitha.
DOI CHIRA
Mostly consumed during Bihu, Doi Chira (pronounced as seera) is the perfect breakfast option. It is simple, yet so wholesome and delicious. The main ingredients of a traditional Doi Chira are yogurt, flattened rice and jaggery.
Occasionally, served with cream and coconut shavings, it is a served in a bronze bowl. Easy to prepare and serve, this Assamese Jolpan is one of the most common food items of Assam that should be tried at least once.
OUU KHATTA
Made with Ouu, the Assamese word for elephant apple, OuuKhatta/Tenga is another famous delicacy of Assam. This sweet and sour chutney is prepared by gently mashing boiled Ouu and then stir fried with mustard seeds and oil. Jaggery can also be added as per taste.
The Assamese cuisine is very underrated cuisine in India. If given the chance, do not miss out on tasting these unique dishes which are packed with authentic flavours and taste.
