Explore The Enchanting Bihu Festivals Of Assam: A Cultural Journey Through The Colourful Tapestry Of Bihu

1. Rongali Bihu (Bohag Bihu):

Out of all the three Bihu festivals of Assam, Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu, is the major one that marks the Assamese New Year and the beginning of the agricultural season. Celebrated in mid-April, it symbolizes renewal and fresh starts.

The air echoes with the lively tunes of traditional instruments like the dhol, pepa, and gogona, as people participate in spirited and traditional folk dances like the Bihu dance.

Preparations for Rongali Bihu start weeks in advance. Homes are adorned with vibrant decorations, friends and family gift each other “gamusa” as an honorary felicitation.

The first day of Bohag Bihu is referred to as Goru Bihu where the villagers wash their cattle with turmeric and black gram paste, and then feed them vegetables in appreciation for their role in the bountiful harvest.

One of the integral parts of this Bihu festival of Assam is its feasting nature. Mouth-watering delicacies such as pitha, doi, and an array of sweets are eaten, adding flavour to the festivities.

The festival also signifies the bonding of families and communities, as people come together to share laughter, stories, and blessings for the year ahead.