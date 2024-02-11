Dibrugarh: Assam Rifles organises free eye camp at Primary Health Centre (PHC), Kharsang

DIBRUGARH: Assam Rifles hosted a successful free eye health care camp at the Primary Health Centre (PHC), Kharsang on Saturday. The event aimed to provide comprehensive eye care services to the residents of Kharsang and its surrounding areas, ensuring access to quality healthcare for all. A team of experienced doctors and optometrists from AMCH, Dibrugarh, volunteered their expertise to conduct thorough eye examinations, diagnose various eye conditions, and provide necessary treatments.

During the one-day camp, more than 500 patients availed themselves of the opportunity to have their eyes examined. The medical team diligently screened individuals for common eye ailments, such as refractive errors, cataracts, and glaucoma, among others. Additionally, specialized equipment was used to accurately assess the visual health of each patient.

Furthermore, in a bid to address visual impairments, over 300 spectacles were distributed to those in need, along with essential medications prescribed by the attending physicians.

The provision of spectacles not only enhances visual acuity but also improves the overall quality of life for the recipients, enabling them to engage more effectively in their daily activities.

The initiative underscores Assam Rifles’ unwavering commitment to serving the communities in the region by addressing critical healthcare needs. By organizing such outreach programmes, Assam Rifles aims to contribute towards building healthier and more resilient communities across North East India.

