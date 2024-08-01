Friendship Day 2024: Know The Date, History And Significance

Friendship Day, an ode to timeless bond among friends is celebrated around the world to mark the precious bonds we share with our friends. In 2024, Friendship Day will be celebrated on August 4th, a day dedicated to the bonds of friendship that enrich our lives.

This article delves into the history, significance and ways of celebrating Friendship Day this year.

The idea of ​​Friendship Day has its roots in the early 20th century, reflecting humanity’s timeless recognition of the importance of friendship. The first official celebration of Friendship Day was recorded in 1935 in the US and they tried to arrange a friendly atmosphere on the day of the observance.