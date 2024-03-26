Good Friday 2024: Date, Delving Into The History And Significance, And Sharing Wishes

Good Friday, a day of deep reflection in the Christian faith, honours the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The occasion falls on the Friday before Easter Sunday and holds significant importance within the Christian religion.

Its name, which may seem at odds with the day’s grave nature, actually stems from an old meaning of “good” as “holy” or “pious.” This name thus captures the deep religious importance of Christ’s sacrifice, seen by the believers as the fulfilment of divine salvation for humankind.

Christians mark Good Friday with reverence and reflection, partaking in various rituals and customs that highlight the significance of Christ’s crucifixion. Churches hold solemn services that includes the reading of the Passion narratives, hymns, and prayers.

Some customs involve honouring the Cross, with congregants showing their devotion by kissing a cross or crucifix. Additionally, observing fasts and refraining from meat are widespread practices, representing penitence and unity with Jesus Christ’s ordeal.