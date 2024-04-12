Happy Bohag Bihu 2024: Best Wishes, Greetings And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

Bohag Bihu Wishes: Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, is one of the three major Bihu festivals of Assam. Deeply woven into the cultural tapestry of Assam, this auspicious occasion symbolizes the beginning of the Assamese New Year, marking a period filled with lively festivities and cultural rituals.

The people of Assam celebrate this vibrant festival with traditional dances, feasts, and prayers for a prosperous year ahead. During Bohag Bihu, people adorn themselves in traditional attire, engage in bihu dance and hosuri, and seek blessings from their elders and deities.

This year, the eagerly awaited Bohag Bihu, will be celebrated from April 14th to April 20th, 2024.