Happy Eid al-Fitr 2024: Best Eid al-Fitr Mubarak Wishes, Quotes, Messages and Greetings

Eid al-Fitr, one of the two major festivals observed by Muslims globally, marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, and ushers in a period of celebration.

Known as the "festival of breaking the fast," Eid al-Fitr, also spelled as Eid ul-Fitr, is a time of joy and thanksgiving for Muslims around the world. Being one of the most important festivals in the Islamic calendar, it serves as a reward for the fasting and good deeds done during Ramadan.

As Muslims celebrate and rejoice during this festive occasion, it's an opportunity to extend warm greetings and best wishes to friends and family.

While the traditional greeting for Eid al-Fitr is "Eid Mubarak," you can extend more heartfelt and thoughtful Eid al-Fitr Mubarak wishes.