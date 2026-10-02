How stress hormones affect hair growth

Work pressure, long travel hours, family responsibilities, poor sleep and constant phone use can make stress a part of daily life. While short-term stress is normal, prolonged stress lasting weeks or months can affect the body and may contribute to increased hair fall in some people.

Hair follows a natural growth cycle, with periods of growth, rest and shedding. Significant physical or emotional stress can disrupt this cycle and cause more hairs to enter the resting phase at the same time, resulting in increased shedding later. Importantly, stress-related hair fall may not appear immediately and can become noticeable some time after a stressful period.

Cortisol, commonly known as the stress hormone, plays an important role in the body's response to stress. While the body needs cortisol, prolonged stress and elevated stress responses may affect normal body functions, including the hair-growth cycle. However, stress is only one possible cause of hair loss. Nutrition, sleep, genetics, age, hormones, health conditions, medicines and hair-care habits can also contribute.

Stress-related shedding is often noticed across the scalp, with increased hair on pillows, clothes, combs or in the shower. However, these signs alone cannot confirm that stress is the cause. Persistent or heavy hair fall should be evaluated by a dermatologist.

Poor sleep and unhealthy eating habits can also affect overall hair wellness. Stress may lead people to skip meals, rely on processed foods or reduce physical activity. A balanced diet containing adequate protein and nutrients such as iron, zinc, vitamin D and biotin can support normal hair health. Protein-rich foods include eggs, dal, beans, curd, paneer, milk, soy, fish and chicken.

Biotin, or vitamin B7, supports normal keratin production, but taking more biotin does not automatically promote faster hair growth or treat stress-related hair fall. High-strength supplements should be used appropriately, as high-dose biotin can interfere with certain blood-test results. People taking biotin should inform their doctor before undergoing blood tests.

Simple lifestyle changes can help manage stress and support overall health. Regular exercise or walking, adequate sleep, balanced meals, breaks during long working hours and reduced phone use before bedtime can be beneficial. Gentle hair care is also important; avoid very tight hairstyles, excessive heat styling and rough towel-drying.

Sudden or severe hair fall, visible bald patches, scalp pain or sores, severe itching, unusual tiredness or shedding that continues for several months should not be ignored. Identifying the underlying cause is more useful than repeatedly changing shampoos, oils or supplements.

Overall, prolonged stress may contribute to hair shedding, but it is not responsible for every case. Managing stress, sleeping well, eating a balanced diet and maintaining gentle hair-care habits can support hair health, while persistent or unusual hair loss warrants professional medical advice. (ANI)

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