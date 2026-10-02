Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Unveil First Look of Romantic Thriller 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran'

The first look of 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran', starring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, has been released.

The film is described as a romantic thriller and is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 23, 2026.

The poster offers an initial glimpse of the film's central characters and suggests elements of romance and suspense, while details about the storyline remain undisclosed.

Taking to social media, Sonakshi Sinha posted the promotional poster for the film, posing the intriguing tagline, "Where would you draw the line between LOVE and OBSESSION?"

The visual theme for the release further hints at a tense narrative, featuring the subtitle, "She found a connection, he found an obsession."

Written and directed by Karan Rawal, 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' is produced by Vishal Rana under the banner of Echelon Productions. Further details about the cast, plot and other aspects of the production are yet to be announced.

The film marks a new on-screen pairing of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. This is the first time Sonakshi and Zaheer will share the screen in a movie post their marriage in 2024. (ANI)

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