Instagram Captions For Eyes: Thoughtful & Deep Captions About Eyes For Instagram

It is often said that eyes are “windows to the soul” and you can see why it is so. Somehow, these beautiful, colourful orbs convey emotion and messages without words nor body language!
Pain, suffering, excitement, joy, boredom, intoxication, and a host of other emotions can all be seen in someone's eyes. They’re fascinating, powerful, and captivating parts of our bodies and they are also incredibly difficult to put it into words.
You can use this carefully chosen collection of Instagram captions for eyes to express a wide variety of topics, such as beautiful selfies, sentimental moments, or just the depth and beauty of the human gaze.
I see myself in your eyes.
Eyes sparkle as the soul sings.
Sometimes all life asks you to do is stop, see, and appreciate.
Look close enough and you’ll see inside my soul.
Eyes wide in wonder at the world.
My eyes reveal what my tongue could never express.
Our eyes disclose what mouths cannot.
The colours in your eyes captivate my mind.
Eyes twinkle in the twilight of another beautiful day.
Language seems limited in comparison to our eyes’ capacity for communication.
He watched as the world drifted on by, eyes agleam with the joy of now.
See possibilities, not problems.
I close my eyes and see inside.
Windows to another world.
Gazing. Watching. Wondering.
The magic of sight never ceases to amaze me.
Beauty’s in the eyes.
Precious jewels in physical form.
When eyes talk, listen.
Her/his eyes say it all.
Vision is everything.
To see is to be.
Pupils of truth.
"Eyes that reveal the depth of one's character." - Unknown
"A soul that sees beauty in everything has beautiful eyes." - Unknown
"Eyes that see the wonder in the ordinary." - Unknown
"The eyes reveal the poetry of the heart." - Unknown
"Eyes that hold the wisdom of a thousand lifetimes."
"The eyes are the poets of the soul." - Unknown
"Eyes that hold the dreams of a lifetime." - Unknown
"Eyes that reveal the magic of the moment." - Unknown
"Eyes that capture the essence of life's adventures." - Unknown
"Eyes that see the world with childlike wonder." - Unknown
"Eyes that reflect the light of the heart." - Unknown
"The eyes tell more than words could ever say." - Unknown
"Eyes that see the beauty in everything." - Unknown
"Eyes are the silent speakers of love." - Unknown
"Eyes that hold the universe within." - Unknown
"Eyes that know the language of the heart." - Unknown
Attitude is my superpower, and my eyes are the source."
"My eyes tell a story of resilience."
"Eyes that thrive on challenges."
"My attitude shines through my eyes, always."
"Eyes that inspire confidence in others."
"My attitude is my secret weapon, and my eyes reveal it."
"Eyes that know their value."
"Unleash the beast in my eyes."
"My eyes see the world through a different lens."
"Born with attitude, not just eyeliner."
"Eyes that don't settle for less."
"Confidence is my best accessory, and my eyes wear it well."
"My attitude shines through my eyes."
"My eyes, my rules."
"Eyes filled with determination."
We see as we are, or so they say.
You catch my eye and I catch my breath.
Keep rolling your eyes. Perhaps you’ll find a brain back there!
Eyes are like windows that need never be cleaned.
I look into your eyes and feel at peace.
Oh dear, it seems my eyes have sprung a leak.
Always remember that mouths lie more often than eyes.
When life gives you lemons, squirt someone in the eye!
If eyes are windows to the soul, tears are their natural window cleaner.
I wonder what you see when you look at me.
Eyes are portals to peoples’ true intentions.
Eyes that are open aren’t always seeing.
There’s a big difference between looking at someone’s eyes and into them.
Never confuse vision and sight.
Beautiful eyes have nothing to do with line, form or colour and everything to do with seeing the good in others.
Listening is done with your eyes as well as your ears.
Sight is a tool with which we build our realities.
Eyes are like judges of the mind.
You often learn more about someone from a flash of eye contact than an hour of conversation.
Eyes are like autobiographies. One look can tell entire histories.
Our eyes are the lens. Our minds, the filter.
“…Her eyes make me think of wide-open skies that I have never actually seen, only dreamed of.” ― Veronica Roth
“And when I lifted my eyes to your name, suddenly your heart showed me my way.” ― Pablo Neruda
“His eyes were open wounds beneath his heavy brows, a blue as dark as the sea by night.” ― George R.R. Martin
“Her eyes were those of someone who’s just fallen in love, someone who sees nothing but her lover, someone who has no fear of anything.” ― Banana Yoshimoto
“When my eyes meet his gaze as we’re sitting here staring at each other, time stops. Those eyes are piercing mine, and I can swear at this moment he senses the real me. The one without the attitude, without the facade…” ― Simone Elkeles
“Maybe we fall in love with sad eyes because we see our souls reflected in them.” ― Bridgett Devoue
“…Those eyes were unforgiving in their determination, and without knowing when or how, I was hopelessly, endlessly, in love.” ― Sayed H Fatimi
“Escape? There is one unwatched way: your eyes. O Beauty! Keep me good that secret gate.” ― Wilfred Owen
“There is certainly a peculiar grace, both in the gleaming eyes of a loved one as well in the eyes of someone saying goodbye for the last time. It is the happiness and the sadness shouting joy and pain.” ― Rolf van der Wind
“No one can lie, no one can hide anything, when he looks directly into someone’s eyes.” – Paulo Coelho
“Your vision will become clear only when you can look into your own heart. Who looks outside, dreams; who looks inside, awakes.” – Carl Jung