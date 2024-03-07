International Women's Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance And More

Every year, on the 8th of March, individuals worldwide unite to celebrate International Women's Day (IWD), a dedicated occasion to recognize women's accomplishments and promote gender equality.

With its deep-seated historical ties to the struggle for women's rights, this global observance has transformed into a powerful catalyst for advocacy, awareness, and action.

History of International Women’s Day

International Women's Day (IWD) originated in the early 20th century within the worldwide movement advocating for women's rights. The birth of this important commemoration can be attributed to a number of events and challenges occurring globally.

The origin of International Women's Day is subject to debate. In the era of the Cold War, conflicting views regarding its origin were held by the Western countries and the Communist bloc.