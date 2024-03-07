International Women's Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance And More

Every year, on the 8th of March, individuals worldwide unite to celebrate International Women's Day (IWD), a dedicated occasion to recognize women's accomplishments and promote gender equality.
With its deep-seated historical ties to the struggle for women's rights, this global observance has transformed into a powerful catalyst for advocacy, awareness, and action.
International Women's Day (IWD) originated in the early 20th century within the worldwide movement advocating for women's rights. The birth of this important commemoration can be attributed to a number of events and challenges occurring globally.
The origin of International Women's Day is subject to debate. In the era of the Cold War, conflicting views regarding its origin were held by the Western countries and the Communist bloc.
Some sources link the origins of International Women’s Day to anti- fascist, women’s right activist and socialist German leader Clara Zetkin. It is believed that Zetkin was the first one to come up with the idea of making it a worldwide holiday and observance day.
The first International Women's Day was officially observed on March 19, 1911, across Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland. A gathering of women and men rallied in the streets, calling for women's suffrage, improved working conditions, and an end to gender bias.
The United Nations started observing International Women’s Day in 1975.
Since its inception, International Women's Day has transformed into a global movement, drawing participation from individuals of diverse backgrounds. Through various means such as marches, rallies, cultural festivities, and panel discussions, International Women's Day serves as a platform to honour women's accomplishments and spotlight the ongoing pursuit for gender equality.
Over the year, International Women’s Day has become a well renowned occasion in many countries. Countries such as Russia has marked International Women’s Day as a national holiday. The U.S.A observes the entire month of March as Women’s History Month.
In India, International Women’s Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and passion. The day is celebrated in remembrance of all the women who have fought for the progress of gender equality as well as those who continue to do so. It is also a time to acknowledge the challenges that women still face. People are reminded of the constant commitment to the cause of creating an inclusive, safe and equitable society.
Events and function are held in academic institutions, offices, and other establishments to celebrate the occasion of International Women’s Day. Women and men participate in various activities to honour and showcase the achievements of women and create public discourse for conversations regarding equality and exchange of ideas.
Additionally, International Women’s Day serves as a catalyst for raising awareness about pressing issues such as gender-based violence, discrimination and unfair treatment. People, especially women take out rallies and campaigns through social media and seminars to amplify the voices of those unheard.
Several programs are hosted to felicitate women for their achievements in various fields such as politics, business, science, sports, arts and education.
Every year, specific themes are allotted to International Women’s Day. The theme for 2024 is “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”. The aim of the theme is to take necessary steps and create dialogues around economic empowerment.
Meanwhile, on International Women's Day 2024, let's come together to honour the achievements of women everywhere, to amplify their voices, and to renew our commitment to gender equality.
Together, we can create a world where every woman and girl has the opportunity to reach her full potential.
"The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud." – Coco Chanel
"Women are the real architects of society." – Harriet Beecher Stowe
"The power you have is to be the best version of yourself you can be so that you can create a better world." – Ashley Rickards
"Feminism isn't about making women stronger. Women are already strong. It's about changing the way the world perceives that strength." – G.D. Anderson
"We need to reshape our perception of how we view ourselves. We have to step up as women and take the lead." – Beyoncé
Today and every day, may you be celebrated for the incredible person you are and the countless ways you make a difference in the world. Happy International Women's Day!
May you always be surrounded by love, support, and encouragement as you continue to chase your dreams and break down barriers. Happy International Women's Day!
Happy International Women's Day to all the phenomenal women who make the world brighter, kinder, and more compassionate. Your strength and resilience inspire us all.
As we celebrate the achievements of women past, present, and future, may we also recommit ourselves to building a world where every woman and girl can thrive. Happy International Women's Day!
Here's to strong women: May we know them, may we raise them, may we be them. Wishing you a day filled with inspiration and empowerment.