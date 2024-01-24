New Delhi: National Girl Child Day 2024; Advocating Gender Equality and Empowerment

NEW DELHI: Today, as the country celebrates National Children’s Day, the focus is once again on the challenges faced by girls in Indian society. Launched in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the annual event aims to raise awareness of the inequalities girls face and advocates for equal opportunities in education, health and nutrition.

In line with campaigns and initiatives including "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" initiative, National Early Childhood Day serves as a platform for the government to emphasize the principles of equality and dignity of every girl child.

The day highlights the importance of giving girls equal opportunities and respect, and promoting their education and overall well-being. Addressing key issues through joint efforts Every year on this day, the country witnesses awareness campaigns organized at the local level, spreading the important message of empowering girls.

These initiatives are a reminder to society about the importance of equal opportunity and respect for every girl. Joint efforts also aim to address pressing issues such as child marriage, discrimination and violence against girls. programs and systems that support the business.

National Girl Child Day aligns well with government policies and programs aimed at improving the lives of girls in India. The Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme launched to address the low child sex ratio and promote girls’ education stands as a testament to the government’s commitment. The project has an important role to play in challenging gender inequality, reducing school drop outs and addressing health issues.

The National Girl Child Day is celebrated every year, where the uniqueness of girls is recognized, where Language inequality, education restriction, health services, health services, child marriage and sexual violence are highly promoted India by addressing the girls.

National Girl Child Day 2024 continues to raise awareness on the need to empower girls through education, health and social support. This program embraces the potential of every girl and advocates a society in which girls can meaningfully contribute to equal opportunities. As the nation joins hands to celebrate this day, they focus on creating a future where every girl can grow, break barriers and reach her full potential.