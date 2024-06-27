Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2024: Know The Date, History, Significance and Timing

As the air is thick with anticipation in Puri, the devotees are gearing up for the extravagant Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2024. Steeped in history and spirituality, this centuries-old tradition attracts millions of devotees around the world.

The Jagannath puri Rath Yatra has a deep significance in Hindu mythology and tradition. It commemorates the annual pilgrimage of Lord Jagannath, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu, along with his divine brothers to the Gundicha temple, located a few kilometers away from the Jagannath temple residence.

This symbolic pilgrimage is believed to signify the Lord’s desire to draw near to his devotees and bless them with his divine presence.