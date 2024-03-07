Legend Of Mahashivratri: The Marriage Of Shiva And Parvati

Mahashivratri, celebrated with fervour and devotion, marks an annual Hindu festival dedicated to honouring Lord Shiva. This sacred event holds deep significance in Hindu tradition, unfolding a spiritual journey of purification, introspection, and divine unity. Shivratri, or Mahashivratri, translates to 'The Great Night of Shiva.'

According to legend, during this auspicious night, Lord Shiva, one of the Trimurti deities symbolizing destruction, partakes in his celestial dance, known as the 'tandava.'

According to Hindu texts, it is believed that on Mahashivratri, Lord Shiva saved the universe from darkness and malevolence by consuming the poison generated during the 'Samudra Manthana' or the churning of the great ocean.

Another belief holds that the festival commemorates the divine marriage of Shiva and Parvati, symbolizing the celestial merging of their energies as Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti, thereby underscoring the importance of Mahashivratri.