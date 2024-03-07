Legend Of Mahashivratri: The Marriage Of Shiva And Parvati

Mahashivratri, celebrated with fervour and devotion, marks an annual Hindu festival dedicated to honouring Lord Shiva. This sacred event holds deep significance in Hindu tradition, unfolding a spiritual journey of purification, introspection, and divine unity. Shivratri, or Mahashivratri, translates to 'The Great Night of Shiva.'
According to legend, during this auspicious night, Lord Shiva, one of the Trimurti deities symbolizing destruction, partakes in his celestial dance, known as the 'tandava.'
According to Hindu texts, it is believed that on Mahashivratri, Lord Shiva saved the universe from darkness and malevolence by consuming the poison generated during the 'Samudra Manthana' or the churning of the great ocean.
Another belief holds that the festival commemorates the divine marriage of Shiva and Parvati, symbolizing the celestial merging of their energies as Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti, thereby underscoring the importance of Mahashivratri.
The legend behind the marriage of Shiva and Parvati, who is also Shakti, stands as one of the foremost legends associated with the Mahashivratri festival.
Legend has it that Lord Shiva and his wife Sati, also known as Shakti, were returning from sage Agastya’s ashram where they had heard the Ram Katha. Along the way, they encountered Rama searching for his wife Sita, who had been kidnapped by Ravana. Shiva paid respects to Rama by bowing his head, which surprised Sati.
When she questioned why, Shiva explained Rama's divine nature as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Unsatisfied, Sati transformed into Sita to verify this herself. Rama recognized her true identity and inquired, “Devi, why are you alone, where is Shiva?” Sati realized Rama's greatness, but her status changed as she took Sita's form, affecting her relationship with Shiva.
Since then, Shiva distanced himself from Sati as a spouse. Despite feeling sad about Shiva's change in attitude, Sati remained at Mount Kailash, Shiva's abode. Later, Sati's father Daksha organized a Yagna but excluded Sati and Shiva due to a past conflict with Shiva. Sati still wished to attend the Yagna, despite Shiva's disapproval.
Daksha disregarded her presence, causing Sati deep humiliation and grief. Overwhelmed, she threw herself into the Yagna fire and perished. Learning of Sati's demise, Shiva was consumed with rage and unleashed the destructive Rudra Tandava dance, destroying Daksha's kingdom.
Fearing the devastation and the power of Shiva’s Tandava to destroy the entire universe, Vishnu intervened. He dismembered Sati's body into 12 parts, scattering them across the earth. Legend holds that where these parts fell, sacred Shakti Peethas emerged in the land.
One of the very revered holy Shakti Peethas fell in Assam and came to be known as Kamakhya Temple.
Alone, Lord Shiva returned to the Himalayas, engaging in intense penance. In sorrow, Shiva immersed himself in meditation for millennia, neglecting his role in dissolution and destruction. Witnessing the world's stagnation, Brahma, the God of creation, sought aid from Shakti, the powerful feminine essence.
Understanding that Shiva's absence stifled creativity and innovation, Shakti agreed to be reincarnated as a female human to restore Shiva's influence to the world. Thus, Sati reincarnated as Parvati, who was born into the family of the Himalayas, embodying another aspect of Shakti.
Desiring to capture Shiva's attention, Parvati performed penance. Unable to disrupt Shiva's meditation, she sought the help of Kamadeva, the deity of Love and Passion. Kamadeva advised Parvati to dance before Shiva, while he aimed his arrow of passion at him.
When Parvati danced, Kamadeva's arrow struck Shiva, interrupting his meditation. Enraged, Shiva unleashed his third eye, reducing Kamadeva to ashes. Only upon Kamadeva's wife Rati's plea did Shiva agree to revive him.
Later, Parvati dedicated herself to intense meditation to win Shiva's affection. Driven by an unwavering desire to reunite with Shiva, her resolve matched that of the great ascetic Shiva himself. Through her profound penance, Parvati regained memories of her past life as Sati, recognizing herself as the embodiment of Shakti.
The energy generated by her intense devotion became so potent that it reached Shiva, which awakened him from his meditation.
With her steadfast devotion and guidance from wise beings and celestial powers, Parvati, also known as Uma, persuaded Shiva to accept her proposal of marriage. The divine union or marriage of Shiva and Parvati took place on the day before Amavasya in the month of Phalgun.
This auspicious event, symbolizing the union and marriage of Shiva and Parvati, is celebrated each year as Mahashivratri.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q. How did Shiva fall in love with Parvati?
A. Parvati's unwavering love and devotion eventually touched Lord Shiva's heart. He recognized that Parvati embodied Shakti, the sacred feminine force that harmonized with his own strength. Shiva acknowledged that their union was crucial for upholding cosmic equilibrium, thus falling in love with Parvati.
Q. How many births Parvati took to marry Shiva?
A. It took 108 births for Parvati to marry Shiva. Each birth was dedicated to utter focus and devotion to Lord Shiva.
Q. How many years Shiva waited for Parvati?
A. Lord Shiva waited millions of years, known as yugs, to marry Parvati.