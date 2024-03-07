Mahashivratri 2024: 5 Famous Lord Shiva Temples In India To Visit

The greatness of Lord Shiva is well-known as his devotees revere him to receive his choicest blessings. He is credited with bestowing upon them a happy and contented married life. Due to his dual nature, he has appeared in mythology as both a ferocious deity and a calm being.

Lord Shiva is worshipped in various forms in several Indian states. This explains why India is home to several temples dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Let us check out the top 5 famous Lord Shiva Temples in India for a life-changing spiritual experience.