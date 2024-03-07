Mahashivratri 2024: 5 Famous Lord Shiva Temples In India To Visit

The greatness of Lord Shiva is well-known as his devotees revere him to receive his choicest blessings. He is credited with bestowing upon them a happy and contented married life. Due to his dual nature, he has appeared in mythology as both a ferocious deity and a calm being.
Lord Shiva is worshipped in various forms in several Indian states. This explains why India is home to several temples dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Let us check out the top 5 famous Lord Shiva Temples in India for a life-changing spiritual experience.
Located in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, the renowned Kedarnath Temple is one of the main stops on the "Chardham Yatra." It is nestled amidst the majestic Garhwal Himalayan range and is situated near the Mandakini River.
This Shiva temple holds profound significance and has great esteem among Hindus worldwide. It is situated at an approximate elevation of 3583 metres and the temples receives abundant snowfall throughout the winters.
It is also revered as one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, symbolizing the infinite nature of Lord Shiva.
Situated on Rameswaram Island in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Ramanathaswamy Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.
This temple also happens to be one of Lord Shiva's twelve Jyotirlinga temples. It was built around the 12th century by the Pandya Dynasty and its main shrine sanctuary was repaired by Jeyaveera and Gunaveera Cinkaiariyan of the Jaffna Kingdom.
It has the longest corridor among all Hindu temples in India, making it a must-visit place.
Situated on the banks of the sacred Ganges River in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple is a revered pilgrimage site dedicated to Lord Shiva. Considered one of the holiest temples in Hinduism, it attracts millions of devotees seeking spiritual enlightenment and divine blessings.
Neelkanth Mahadev Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to Nilkanth, an aspect of Lord Shiva. The temple is about 32 km from Rishikesh in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, India. The temple architecture is very much influenced by the Dravidian style of temple architecture.
The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is a popular Hindu pilgrimage site. It is surrounded by dense forests and is adjacent to the mountain ranges of Nar-Narayan. It is enveloped between the valleys of Manikoot, Brahmakoot, and Vishnukoot and is located at the confluence of the rivers Pankaja and Madhumati.
Maheshwaram Sri Siva Parvathi Temple at Chenkal in Thiruvananthapuram has become the tallest sivalingam in the country, with recognition from the India Book of Records.The construction has six meditation halls, 108 different sivalingams and 64 forms of Lord Siva.
With a height of 111 ft two inches, the sivalingam was constructed at chenkal. The construction of this Sivalingam is based on Shadadharam. In addition to the 6 meditation halls there exist another 2 halls, one at the bottom and other at the top of the Mahalingam.
Devotees are allowed to meditate at each meditation hall by knowing about and concentrating at symbols of each chakra present there.