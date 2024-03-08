Mahashivratri 2024: Puja Timings, Fasting, Offerings For Lord Shiva And More

Mahashivratri, celebrated with fervour and deep devotion, is an annual Hindu celebration dedicated to Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. Shivratri or Mahashivratri falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Phalguna Month and will be celebrated on the 8th of March this year.
Devotees all across the nation, visit temples to pay their respects to Lord Shiva, one of the Trimurti deities representing destruction.
Tithi, Date and Time:
Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: March 8, 2024 - 09:57 PM
Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: March 9, 2024 - 06:17 PM
Nishita Kaal Puja: March 9, 2024- 12:07 AM to 12:56 AM
Shivaratri Parana: March 9, 2024- 06:00 AM to 02:56 PM
Maha Shivaratri, a revered Hindu festival, symbolizes triumph over darkness and life's challenges. According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Shiva's act of consuming poison during 'Samudra Manthana' saved the universe from darkness and evil.
Additionally, the festival commemorates the celestial union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, emphasizing the divine convergence of their energies.
Apart from maintaining a fast, devotees visit Shiva temples to offer 'Panchamrit' to Lord Shiva. Panchamrit comprises a blend of milk, yogurt, honey, sugar, and ghee.
They also perform "Abhishekam," an ancient ritual of consecration where the Shiva Lingam is bathed with milk, water or honey, offering flowers, followed by aarti.
A key aspect of Mahashivratri observance involves fasting, where devotees abstain from food and worldly pleasures from sunrise until the following morning, purifying both body and mind.
While some opt for a diet limited to fruits, milk, and water, most refrain from all forms of food and drink during this period.
Devotees can present offerings such as milk, yogurt, honey, ghee, sandalwood paste (chandan), gangajal, bhaang, dhatura, ber, sugarcane, and various other items. Additionally, they can also offer sweets made of milk such as barfi, peda and kheer.
Mahashivratri 2024: FAQ’s
Q. Why is Shivratri celebrated?
A. Shivratri is celebrated to honour Lord Shiva and commemorate his marriage to Maa Parvati.
Q. Why is Shivratri so powerful?
A. Shivratri is considered powerful due to its spiritual significance, symbolizing triumph over darkness and divine convergence of energies. According to Hindu mythology, it's believed that during this auspicious night, planetary positions are ideally aligned to facilitate spiritual growth and personal transformation.
Q. How do you wish Shivratri?
A. You can wish your loved ones a Happy Shivratri by gifting them sweets, prasads or greeting with “Jai Bholenaath”. You can also invite them to your kirtans or jagrans.
Q. What is the importance of Maha Shivratri fasting?
A. It is believed that fasting on Maha Shivratri cleanses and purifies both body and mind, encouraging self-discipline and heightened spiritual consciousness.
Q. What to offer Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri?
A. You can offer 'Panchamrit' to Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri which includes blend of milk, yogurt, honey, sugar, and ghee. Various flowers including dhatura can also be offered.