Mahashivratri 2024: Puja Timings, Fasting, Offerings For Lord Shiva And More

Mahashivratri 2024: Significance of Mahashivratri

Maha Shivaratri, a revered Hindu festival, symbolizes triumph over darkness and life's challenges. According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Shiva's act of consuming poison during 'Samudra Manthana' saved the universe from darkness and evil.

Additionally, the festival commemorates the celestial union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, emphasizing the divine convergence of their energies.

Mahashivratri 2024: Rituals of Mahashivratri

Apart from maintaining a fast, devotees visit Shiva temples to offer 'Panchamrit' to Lord Shiva. Panchamrit comprises a blend of milk, yogurt, honey, sugar, and ghee.

They also perform "Abhishekam," an ancient ritual of consecration where the Shiva Lingam is bathed with milk, water or honey, offering flowers, followed by aarti.