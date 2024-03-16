Places To Visit In Jaipur - Top Tourist Spots

Jaipur, the capital city of the state of Rajasthan, boasts majestic palaces, ancient temples and historic forts with ethereal architecture; making it one of the major sight-seeing destinations in India. The city is a popular tourist spot that holds a strong historical and cultural significance.
Used as a commercial trade centre, the place glistens with marvellous craft. It is famous for making jewellery, metalwork, marble and ivory carving, hand-loom weaving and many more. The “Pink City” is a remnant of the bygone Rajputana royalty and their regal grandeur.
Here are a few recommendations of places for you to visit if travelling to Jaipur-
HAWA MAHAL
Built in 1799 by Maharaja Sawaj Pratap Singh, as an extension to the Royal City Palace of Jaipur, Hawa Mahal is an extraordinary feat of Indian architecture. Dedicated to Lord Krishna, the entire structure is built with red and pink sand-stones and was designed by Lal Chand Ustad.
Located at the heart of the city, Hawa Mahal, also known as “Palace of Breeze”, is one of the main tourist attractions in Jaipur. The palace comprises of 953 windows known as “Jharokhas”, which helps in the circulation of wind that keeps the palace pleasantly cool.
The five-storey structure is the world’s tallest building to be built without any foundation. The main reason for the construction of the palace was to serve as a spot for the royal Rajput women to look over hustle-bustle of the streets of Johari Bazaar, through the jharokhas.
All five floors of the palace have different names- first is Shrarad Mandir, second is Ratan Mandir, third is Vichitra Mandir, fourth is Prakash Mandir and the top most is called Hawa Mandir.
RAMBAGH PALACE
The Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, is undeniably one of the most special and luxurious tourist destinations in the country. Once the residence of the Maharaja of Jaipur, the palace was converted into a hotel in 1957. This architectural brilliance is the quintessence of regal magnificence and luxury.
The place offers a stunning view of expensive interiors, rich history and heritage, lush gardens and impeccable service. It has 33 grand suites and 45 hotel rooms that incorporates a unique blend of modern and traditional Rajasthani decor.
The palace also has private villas and adequate living space, providing the visitors with utmost sophistication and comfort. You will be immersed in the royal grandeur which is reminiscent of the bygone Rajputana royalty.
NAHARGARH FORT
Located in the outskirts of the city on the Aravalli Range, the Nahargarh Fort is an iconic and historic structure that pulls in tons of visitors, both locals and tourists alike. It was built in 1734 under the reign of Jai Singh and offers a spectacular view of the city of Jaipur.
The Madhavendra Bhawan which was later constructed by Sawai Madho Singh inside the fort, served as a holiday destination to the royal family members. The palace has 12 matching rooms built for the nine queens which are all interconnected.
AMBER PALACE
One of the top attractions of Jaipur for one to visit is the Amber Palace, also known as the Amer Fort. It was constructed in 1592 by Maharaja Man Singh I, the palace served as the main residence of the Rajput Rulers. This majestic structure has maze-like passages and beautifully built staircases.
Made of pale yellow and pink sandstone and white marbles, the interior of the palace is adorned with intricate designs and motifs. Nestled in a hill, which is about 11 km away from the city of Jaipur, this magnificent fort was declared as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
JAIPUR RAJ MANDIR
Raj Mandir Cinema is a popular movie theatre in Jaipur which was opened in 1976. It is one of Asia’s largest theatre halls and attracts scores of tourists every year to witness its architectural grandeur. The auditorium serves as an entertainment spot and has been screening movies ever since its establishment.
The regal interior of the theatre is enhanced by the blue and white lightwork. If you plan to visit the Pink City, Raj Mandir Cinema is a must visit place.
