Places To Visit In Jaipur - Top Tourist Spots

HAWA MAHAL

Built in 1799 by Maharaja Sawaj Pratap Singh, as an extension to the Royal City Palace of Jaipur, Hawa Mahal is an extraordinary feat of Indian architecture. Dedicated to Lord Krishna, the entire structure is built with red and pink sand-stones and was designed by Lal Chand Ustad.

Located at the heart of the city, Hawa Mahal, also known as “Palace of Breeze”, is one of the main tourist attractions in Jaipur. The palace comprises of 953 windows known as “Jharokhas”, which helps in the circulation of wind that keeps the palace pleasantly cool.

The five-storey structure is the world’s tallest building to be built without any foundation. The main reason for the construction of the palace was to serve as a spot for the royal Rajput women to look over hustle-bustle of the streets of Johari Bazaar, through the jharokhas.

All five floors of the palace have different names- first is Shrarad Mandir, second is Ratan Mandir, third is Vichitra Mandir, fourth is Prakash Mandir and the top most is called Hawa Mandir.