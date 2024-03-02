Know The Best Places To Visit In Jodhpur, Rajasthan

Blue City Heritage Tour

It is an ideal way to spend some quality time admiring the splendor that Jodhpur has to offer. Every morning, the Blue City Heritage tour takes visitors on a fascinating stroll around the old city's neighborhoods and houses and provides them the opportunity to interact with the locals.

One of the most appealing attraction of Jodhpur is its Blue City, where people enjoy going for walks to explore its indigenous cultural heritage and suck in the city's varied moods, which range from serene to hectic. Setting out on a stroll of this sort is arguably one of the best ways to sense the energy of this picturesque city.

Umaid Bhawan Palace Museum

Located in Jodhpur, the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace is one of the largest private residences in the world owing to its sheer size.

A sizable portion of this palace is operated by the esteemed Taj Group of Hotels. The humongous structure, having 347 rooms in it, happened to be the residence of the erstwhile royal family of Jodhpur.

A portion of this palace houses the museum, which has substantial collections of royal artefacts tastefully arranged in glass cases. Its visitors are permitted to explore the courtyard area and study portions of the history book and it also has an excellent collection of vintage cars.

The combination of these factors make it one of the most revered and sought-after destination and one of the best places to visit in Jodhpur, if not the most.