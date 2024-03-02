Know The Best Places To Visit In Jodhpur, Rajasthan

Officially designated as the state's second metropolitan area after the capital city of Jaipur, Jodhpur happens to be the second largest city in the Indian state of Rajasthan. It is also commonly referred to as the "Blue City" owing to the fact that almost every building in the old city has been painted with a pale blue colour.
The city is renowned for its delicious cuisine, and the fact that "Jodhpur Sweets" is a name of a sweet shop found in many Indian cities is a testament to its popularity.
In this article, we have carefully curated a list of the best places to visit in Jodhpur that you can refer to while visiting this beautiful city in Rajasthan.
It is perhaps one of the most attractive tourist hot-spots in the city which is perched on a hill-top towering 122 meters above the lowlands. This engineering marvel is spread across a huge swath of area, measuring over 1,200 acres (486 hectares).
This magnificent structure was constructed by Rao Jodha, the Rathore clan's Rajput monarch, in 1459. The ornate royal palanquins (sedan chairs) and weaponry put on display at the Mehrangarh Fort, a former palace turned museum, dates back to the 15th century.
The fort, which is perched atop a rocky outcrop, looks down on the walled city, many of whose structures are painted in the city's signature blue color, making it one of the best places to visit in Jodhpur.
Situated in the heart of the city, traditional and modern art forms are the primary appealing factors of Umaid Heritage Art School, which is also an art gallery.
One can also attend Vijay Raj's free art courses on traditional Rajasthani fine miniature painting. Tourists can experience a free first-hand instruction on miniature painting or can simply participate in sketching workshops, or they can just roam around while sipping a cup of tea.
Ganesh Handicrafts is a traditional commercial enterprise run by a prominent Marwari Jain Family. Shri Seth Ji Chand Sumer Abani founded this establishment 50 years ago beside the clock tower in Ghantaghar.
This business venture turned out to be a success and rose to prominence in the handicraft circles of Jodhpur due to its dedication to quality, dependability and trust-worthiness.
They sell a wide variety of products, ranging from bed linens, Rajasthani handmade fabrics, sarees, and suites to vintage handicraft goods.
It is an ideal way to spend some quality time admiring the splendor that Jodhpur has to offer. Every morning, the Blue City Heritage tour takes visitors on a fascinating stroll around the old city's neighborhoods and houses and provides them the opportunity to interact with the locals.
One of the most appealing attraction of Jodhpur is its Blue City, where people enjoy going for walks to explore its indigenous cultural heritage and suck in the city's varied moods, which range from serene to hectic. Setting out on a stroll of this sort is arguably one of the best ways to sense the energy of this picturesque city.
Located in Jodhpur, the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace is one of the largest private residences in the world owing to its sheer size.
A sizable portion of this palace is operated by the esteemed Taj Group of Hotels. The humongous structure, having 347 rooms in it, happened to be the residence of the erstwhile royal family of Jodhpur.
A portion of this palace houses the museum, which has substantial collections of royal artefacts tastefully arranged in glass cases. Its visitors are permitted to explore the courtyard area and study portions of the history book and it also has an excellent collection of vintage cars.
The combination of these factors make it one of the most revered and sought-after destination and one of the best places to visit in Jodhpur, if not the most.
The Mandore Gardens, located in Jodhpur, is also a must-visit place, boosting a wonderful assortment of temples and memorials as well as terraces characterized by tall rocks.
A government museum called the "Hall of Heroes" is also located in the Mandore Gardens. It is astonishing to note that one rock was used to cut 16 different figurines for it.
The larger hall going by the name of "The temple of 33 crore gods" contains representation of several Hindu deities. The temple's exterior wall features intricately carved images of birds, animals, planets, and botanical motifs.
This tranquil tourist spot in Jodhpur is a nature lover's paradise. The Rao Jodha Desert Rock Park, spread across 72 hectares, is located in close proximity with Jodhpur's ancient Mehrangarh Fort.
One can find arid area and desert vegetation in the park that has been biologically restored. The park was established in 2006 with the goal of re-establishing the native flora and fauna in a sizable, rocky region that lay beneath the fort.
There are unique sandstone and volcanic rock formations in and around the park, which also has a small store, cafe, native plant nursery and a visitors center with interpretation gallery.
Visitors can choose from four paths (yellow, green, red, and blue trails), each ranging in length from 880 to 1115 meters. Visitors can also avail the services of guides and naturalists for a smooth and knowledgeable experience.