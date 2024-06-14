Preparing for Bakra Eid 2024: A Guide to Selecting and Slaughtering the Perfect Animal

Bakra Eid, also known as Eid al-Adha, is an important Islamic festival that is celebrated by Muslims around the world. It commemorates the true incident of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) and his willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God.

Every year, the Muslim communities across the globe celebrate Bakra Eid by sacrificing an animal, usually a goat, sheep, cow or camel and distribute the meat to relatives, friends and the needy ones.

Understanding the concept of Bakra Eid

Falling on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, which happens to be the last month of the Islamic lunar calendar, Bakra Eid holds great religious and cultural significance for Muslims and is the time of reflection, gratitude and generosity.

The act of sacrifice symbolizes obedience to God and a willingness to sacrifice oneself to the almighty. The meat of the sacrificial animal is divided into three parts; one third for the family, one third for relatives and friends, and the rest for the needy.