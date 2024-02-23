Purr-fect Quotes For Cat Lovers; Instagram Captions For Cat

Cats, with their mysterious allure and playful antics, have captured the hearts of millions around the globe. And for cat lovers, each whisker twitch and playful leap brings immeasurable joy and a sense of connection to these enchanting beings.
Get ready to unleash your inner feline fanatic with our collection of purrfect cat and cat lover quotes, tailor-made for Instagram captions. Whether you're a devoted cat parent or simply adore these enigmatic creatures from afar, our curated selection of quotes is sure to capture the essence of your feline affection and add a touch of whimsy to your posts.
So, here are some of the best quotes for cats, specifically assembled to let your love for them shine bright on your Instagram feed!
“Every cat is my best friend.”
“All you need is love and a cat.”
"Follow where your whiskers lead."
"Soft fur, warm nuzzles, and deep purrs fill my soul with happiness."
"Time spent with a cat is time spent well."
"One life or nine, one thing is certain: a cat can teach you how to thrive in any life."
“What greater gift than the love of a cat?”
“Dogs have owners, cats have staff.”
“A cat’s the only cat who knows where it’s at.”
“Cats are a mysterious kind of folk.”
"The smartest human is no match for the clever cat."
"Home is where my cats shed."
"Cats fill your home with love — and fur!"
"Cats are the purr-fect therapist. They always listen and never criticise."
"Your cat is always there for you, even when he is hiding under the bed."
"The best friends are feline friends."
"A cat is the friend you always wanted but never knew you needed."
"Make each meow-ment special."
"Nothing says amor like a-purr!"
"Toe beans are the best beans!"
“Time spent with cats is never wasted.” — Colette
“How we behave toward cats here below determines our status in heaven.” — Robert A. Heinlein
“What greater gift than the love of a cat?” — Charles Dickens
“If you want to write, keep cats.” — Aldous Huxley
“I would like to see anyone, prophet, king or God, convince a thousand cats to do the same thing at the same time.” — Neil Gaiman
“Cats never listen. They’re dependable that way; when Rome burned, the Emperor’s cats still expected to be fed on time.” — Seanan McGuire
“There are no ordinary cats.” — Colette
“I love cats because I enjoy my home; and little by little, they become its visible soul.” – Jean Cocteau
“I have felt cats rubbing their faces against mine and touching my cheek with claws carefully sheathed. These things, to me, are expressions of love.” – James Herriot
“I love my cats more than I love most people. Probably more than is healthy.” – Amy Lee
“Cats are connoisseurs of comfort.” – James Herriot
“Just watching my cats can make me happy.” – Paula Cole
“I’m not sure why I like cats so much. I mean, they’re really cute obviously. They are both wild and domestic at the same time.” – Michael Showalter
“You can not look at a sleeping cat and feel tense.” – Jane Pauley
“The phrase ‘domestic cat’ is an oxymoron.” – George Will
“One cat just leads to another.” – Ernest Hemingway
“Cats are inquisitive, but hate to admit it.” – Mason Cooley
“Cats tell me without effort all that there is to know.” — Charles Bukowski
“When a man loves cats, I am his friend and comrade, without further introduction.” — Mark Twain
“There are two means of refuge from the miseries of life: music and cats.” — Albert Schweitzer
Not all angels have wings. Sometimes they have whiskers.
Thanks fur the memories.
The road to my heart is paved with paw prints. 🐾
You're the cat's meow.
Love is a four-legged word.
Anything is paws-ible with a cat by your side.
I love you meow and furever.
To me, you are purr-fect.
I'm a smitten kitten.
Cat-astrophe!
Impawsibly cute!
Starting to catch felines
No home is complete without the pitter patter of kitty feet
Remain paws-itive
Above all, cats are connoisseurs of comfort
My cat is my best fur-end
Every day is a cat day for me
This is such a meow-gical moment
I see cat, I pet
My meow said “Hi!”
