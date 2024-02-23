Kamakhya Mandir In Assam: A Religious Landmark And Popular Tourist Destination

GUWAHATI: The Kamakhya Devi Mandir, nestled atop the Nilachal Hill, in the western part of Guwahati, Assam, holds profound religious significance for devotees of Hinduism.

It happens to be one of the oldest and largest of the 51 Shaktipeeths. Dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya, the temple is of major importance to the Hindus and acts as a centerpiece for tantric practitioners.

Thousands of pilgrims visit the shrine everyday from all over the country, making the site one of the most recognised and sacred destinations of North East India. The annual Ambubachi Mela, celebrated during the monsoon season, marks the menstruation of the goddess Kamakhya and is considered a time of spiritual renewal and rejuvenation for devotees.

With its rich history, vibrant rituals, and awe-inspiring architecture, the Kamakhya Temple stands as a testament to the enduring faith and devotion of millions of worshippers.