Kamakhya Mandir In Assam: A Religious Landmark And Popular Tourist Destination

GUWAHATI: The Kamakhya Devi Mandir, nestled atop the Nilachal Hill, in the western part of Guwahati, Assam, holds profound religious significance for devotees of Hinduism.
It happens to be one of the oldest and largest of the 51 Shaktipeeths. Dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya, the temple is of major importance to the Hindus and acts as a centerpiece for tantric practitioners.
Thousands of pilgrims visit the shrine everyday from all over the country, making the site one of the most recognised and sacred destinations of North East India. The annual Ambubachi Mela, celebrated during the monsoon season, marks the menstruation of the goddess Kamakhya and is considered a time of spiritual renewal and rejuvenation for devotees.
With its rich history, vibrant rituals, and awe-inspiring architecture, the Kamakhya Temple stands as a testament to the enduring faith and devotion of millions of worshippers.
Local worshippers and followers of the Kulacara Tantra Marga, create a unique blend of faith and spirituality. The Kamakhya Devi mandir is segregated into three different chambers.
The most sacred shrine which is the garbhagriha or sanctum sanctorum, consists of the peethas of three Mahavidyas. They are- Mahavidya Tripura Sundari, Mahavidya Matangi and Mahavidya Kamala.
Historians have suggested that the ancient site of the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati predates the 10th century. One of the earliest mentions of the temple is found in the 9th century Tezpur plates of Vanamalavarmadeva (Mlechchha Dynasty).
The temple was allegedly destroyed by Kala Pahar, working under Sulaiman Karrani. The original structure was built in the Nagara architectural style. The ruins of the destruction were later found by Vishwasingha of the Koch Dynasty. Later, his son, Chilarai completed the restoration of the temple in 1565.
According to popular beliefs, the temple is the fallen ‘yoni’, genitalia and womb of Devi Sati, which were dismembered during Lord Shiva’s tandav. Another belief states that Kamdev, the God of Love, sought out the fallen parts during his penance. The place came to be known as Kamakhya from there on.
Beyond its religious importance, the Kamakhya Temple stands as a symbol of Assamese culture and heritage, attracting visitors from far and wide to witness its architectural beauty and experience its spiritual aura.
There are several other shrines of Mahavidyas, other Devis, Pancha Shivas, Ganeshas and Vishnu, in the vicinity of the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. Numerous other sacred sites are spread all over the hill. Maa Bhubaneshwari is situated at the top most point of the hill.
Maa Tara Temple and Manasa Temple are also situated nearby. Some of the other temples are Bagala Devi, Maa Kaali Temple, Maa Bhairabi, Chinnamasta, Matangi and Kamala, Kameswar Temple, Siddheswara Temple, Aghora Temple, Dhumavati, Amratokeswara Temple, Kautilinga Temple, Kedareswara Temple, Saubhagya Temple and Pandunath Devalaya.
The Kamakhya Temple timings remain the same on most days of the year. It starts at 5:30 AM with the Snana of the Pithasthana, followed by the Nitya Puja at 6:00 AM.
The temple door for darshan is opened at 8:00 AM for the devotees. Darshan is free of cost for all devotees unless one wishes to get the VIP darshan tickets which costs INR 501 per person.
The mandir is briefly closed at 1:00 PM. During this time the temple offers prashad to the devotees. The temple reopens the door at 2:30 PM and closes it for the night at 5:15 PM. Arati of Goddess Kamakhya takes place at 7:30 PM.
During the Ambubachi Mela, one of the most celebrated attractions of the temple, the timing may change due to the escalating number of visitors.
The Kamakhya Temple is nestled in the Nilachal Hills in the western part of Guwahati, Assam. It is actually a hill system which includes the three segments: The Brahma, Shiva and Varaha Hill. It is approximately 7 kms away from the main city of Guwahati.
Spectacularly located in a natural serene atmosphere, one experiences great joy and tranquility irrespective of the season. The mighty Brahmaputra River can also be seen from Maa Bhubaneshwari, a temple located close to Kamakhya mandir.
Travelling by cabs or buses are the most convenient ways in Guwahati while visiting the Kamakhya Temple. Personal vehicles such as cars and two-wheelers are equally comfortable modes of transportation. For those who are visiting the state, travelling by air or rail is recommended.
The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport is approximately 20 km away from the temple, while the nearest railway station is approximately 8 km away.
The Kamakhya Temple of Assam, stands as a timeless beacon of spirituality, reverence, and cultural heritage of the state. With its ancient origins, profound religious significance, and vibrant rituals, the temple continues to draw pilgrims and visitors from far and wide, leaving an indelible mark on the spiritual landscape of India.
As a symbol of divine femininity and a testament to the enduring faith of millions, the Kamakhya Temple remains a source of inspiration and awe, embodying the rich tapestry of Assamese culture and tradition for generations to come.
FAQ’s
Q. Where is Kamakhya Temple?
A. The Kamakhya Temple is nestled in the Nilachal Hills in the western part of Guwahati, Assam. It is approximately 7 kms away from the main city of Guwahati.
Q. Is it safe to visit Kamakhya Temple?
A. Yes, it is absolutely safe to visit Kamakhya Temple. The place has been a popular tourist destination for decades, for both locals and tourists alike.
Q. What is special about Kamakhya Temple?
A. Kamakhya Temple of Assam is one of the oldest and largest of the 51 Shaktipeeths. The mandir is a significant centre for tantric worship (rituals) and devotees seeking spiritual blessings and fulfillment. The annual Ambubachi Mela is a major festival celebrated at the temple which marks the menstruation of the goddess Kamakhya and is considered a time of immense spiritual significance and renewal.
Q. How old is Kamakhya Temple?
A. The exact age of the Kamakhya Temple in Assam is uncertain, but it is believed to have ancient origins dating back to several centuries, with some historical accounts tracing its existence to as early as the 8th or 9th century AD.
Q. Who constructed Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam?
A. It is widely believed that Chilarai of the Koch Dynasty completed the restoration of the temple in 1565, after the discovery of the ruins of the ancient temple. Other historical records indicate contributions from Narakasura and Kamadeva. Its exact builders remain shrouded in the mists of time, adding to the temple's mystique and allure.
Q. How far is Kamakhya Devi Mandir from Guwahati Airport?
A. The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport is approximately 20 km away from the Kamakhya Temple.