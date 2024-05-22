Sri Sri Madhabdeva Janmotsav 2024: Know The Significance, History and Festivities

Some occasions shine bright on religious observances and spiritual commemorations, such as the birthdays of revered saints and spiritual luminaries.

The Janmostav of Sri Sri Madhabdeva 2024 beckons us to delve into its depths, explore its significance and historical roots and understand the intense celebration that goes with it.

The Janmostav or the birth anniversary of Sri Sri Madhabdeva is expected to be celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion. Though the exact date may vary depending on calendars, devotees eagerly wait for this day to mark the birth of the revered saint, poet and religious reformer.