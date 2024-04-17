Tithi Of Damodar Deva 2024: Know The Date, Significance And History

On the auspicious occasion of the Tithi of Damodar Deva, devotees embark on a spiritual journey and carry out rituals that show their deep faith in Lord Krishna. They wake up early in the morning to engage in prayers and meditation and they also purify themselves with a ritual bath as a tradition.

On this day, the ardent devotees seek blessings and express devotion towards their favorite deity by consuming only milk and fruits and observe fasting throughout the day.

The temples are decorated with glittering ornaments with spiritual music reverberating in the air, thereby creating an ambience of spiritual bliss. At these holy places, devotees are eager to participate in events dedicated to this festival and offer heartfelt prayers to Lord Krishna.

Visiting the temples which are associated with Damodara Leela holds special significance as the devotees connect with the divine by reciting this auspicious story.