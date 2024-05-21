Top 10 Visa-Free Countries to Visit for Indian Passport Holders in 2024

Bhutan: The Land of the Thunder Dragon, Bhutan, tops the list of best countries visa-free for Indians. Known for its Gross National Happiness index, Bhutan offers a unique blend of ancient and modern cultures. One can visit the famous and magnificent Tiger’s Nest Monastery, participate in local festivals, and savour the spicy Bhutanese cuisine such as momo and Ema Datshi.

Nepal: Nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, Nepal is a paradise for adventure enthusiasts and a hassle-free travel destination for Indians. Set out on an exploration of the historic city of Kathmandu, trek in the Annapurna Region, and immerse yourself in the local Newari culture. You can also enjoy flavourful Nepali delicacies such as Sel Roti, Thukpa, the classic Dal-Bhaat and Dhindo.

Mauritius: Another visa-free country for Indians to visit is Mauritius. This island nation is a gem in the Indian Ocean. The pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and Creole culture make Mauritius a favourite among Indian travellers. Make sure to not miss the Sega dance performances and the fusion cuisine.

Kenya: Kenya offers a unique blend of adventure and cultural immersion. You can experience the wild side of Africa in Kenya by going on a safari ride in Maasai Mara, visiting the Amboseli National Park, and interacting with the local Maasai tribes. The picturesque beauty of Kenya is truly captivating, which makes to the list of top visa-free countries to visit for Indian passport holders.

Malaysia: Malaysia offers a diverse range of experiences as it is a melting pot of different cultures and ethnicities. From the bustling city of Kuala Lumpur to the beautiful islands of Langkawi, Malaysia is a Southeast Asia visa-free access country for Indians. Enjoy the local Malay, Chinese, and Indian cuisines, and participate in the vibrant festivals.

Thailand: Known for its beautiful beaches, rich culture, and delicious cuisine, Thailand is a popular visa-free travel destination in Asia for Indians. Some of the unmissable tourist attractions are Bangkok’s Grand Palace and the ancient city of Ayutthaya. You can also experience the night life either in Bangkok or Pattaya, as well as learn Thai cooking in Chiang Mai.

Dominica: A lesser though country, Dominica, a North American country stands as another top visa-free places to visit for Indian citizens in 2024. This Caribbean Island is a paradise for nature lovers. You can explore places such as Morne Trois Pitons National Park, Boiling Lake, or learn about the local Creole culture. Dominica offers a unique blend of natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

Qatar: Experience the blend of modern and traditional in Qatar. While visiting this country, immerse yourself in some of the most attractive tourist destinations such as Museum of Islamic Art, Souq Waqif, or enjoy a traditional Dhow cruise. Qatar offers a unique Middle Eastern experience for Indian travellers. Saloona stew, Madhruba and Sago pudding are some of the famous delicacies for you to try.

Sri Lanka: Our neighbour across the sea, Sri Lanka, offers beautiful and vibrant beaches, ancient temples, and a rich cultural heritage. One can explore the historic city of Galle, UNESCO site Sigiriya Rock Fortress, or participate in a traditional Kandyan dance performance. The food of Sri Lanka tastes just like home with a number of other unique foods.