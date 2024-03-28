New Delhi: India's External Affairs Minister Strengthening Ties with Malaysia

NEW DELHI: Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has concluded a fruitful two-day official visit to Malaysia, marking another step towards strengthening bilateral relations. The external affairs ministry reaffirmed that India’s determination to enhance its enhanced strategic partnership with Malaysia from 27, 28 March. Jayashankar participated during his stay in important discussions aimed at fostering deeper cooperation, especially in the digital sector.

A prime focus was meeting with Malaysian Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, where they explored ways of collaborating on digital initiatives. Jayashankar focused on exchanging best practices and exploring business opportunities in this fast-growing sector. Apart from meeting Minister Govind Singh Deo, Jaishankar had also extended a courtesy call on Malaysian President Anwar Ibrahim. During the meeting, on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thereby was greeted and thanked PM Anwar for his contribution in strengthening bilateral relations under the India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

To further strengthen diplomatic relations, Jayashankar held a bilateral meeting with his Malaysian counterpart Dato Seri Utama Haji Mohammad Bin Haji Hassan. The dialogues covered various aspects of bilateral cooperation in political, trade, economic, security, digital, cultural and educational fields. Additionally, the two ministers exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, reflecting the depth of their strategic partnership.

Jayashankar had held a round table meetings with industry executives and leaders that underlines their important role in enhancing India-Malaysia relations. Recognizing the importance of Malaysia as a key partner for India in ASEAN. The visit also highlights India’s Law East strategy and commitment in order to enhance ties with Malaysia Jayashankar also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Malaysia thus acknowledging and appreciating their contribution in strengthening bilateral relations with India in coming times. Thus Jayashankar's current visit served as evidence that India took a proactive approach to promote its alliances and partnerships in the Southeast Asian region, and highlighted the importance of Malaysia emphasizing as a partner working towards shared objectives and enhancing regional stability.