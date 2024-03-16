Tourist Spot In Ayodhya - Top Places To Visit

The city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is a historical place and considered to be one of the holiest places of the country. The city is home to several magnificent monuments, both of historical and cultural significance.
If you are planning your visit to this charming city, here are a few places for you to visit:
RAM JANMABHOOMI - Tourist Spot In Ayodhya
The Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is the birthplace of the Hindu deity, Lord Rama. This recent monumental establishment has soon become the most popular, most visited and highlight of the city of Ayodhya. The mandir is a highly revered holy site for the Hindus.
The Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has been constructed in the conventional nagara architectural style with a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The temple is 380 feet in length (east-west), 250 feet in width, while 161 feet in height.
The 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla, sculpted by Mysuru resident Arun Yogiraj, has been placed at the main sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Devotees from all over the nation have been frolicking to the temple to celebrate, worship and offer prayers.
KANAK BHAVAN - Tourist Spot In Ayodhya
Situated at the north-east of Ram Janam Bhumi, Ramkot, Kanak Bhavan is one the finest and most visited temples in Ayodhya. According to beliefs, it is said that the temple was a gift to Devi Sita from Kaikei to mark her marriage with Lord Rama.
The temple was later renovated by Vrish Bhanu Kunwari which stands till today. The main idols installed in the garbagriha (sanctum sanctorum) are of Lord Rama and Devi Sita.
RAM KI PAIDI - Tourist Spot In Ayodhya
On the bank of River Saryu, lies a series of ghats known as Ram Ki Paidi. This place is known for its scenic beauty with the picturesque river scape as the highlight. During evening, the temples are lit with candles and artificial lights. These ghats are visited by devotees who come to take a dip in the river to wash away their sins.
HANUMAN GARHI MANDIR - Tourist Spot In Ayodhya
About 1 km away from Ayodhya railway station, the Hanuman Garhi Mandir is a special attraction for both locals and tourists alike. The temple was constructed by Vikramaditya and is believed to be the abode of Lord Hanuman. A beautiful idol of Bal Hanuman sitting on the lap of his mother Maa Anjali has been installed in the main temple.
RAJA MANDIR - Tourist Spot In Ayodhya
This traditional Hindu architectural temple is located on the Guptar Ghat in Ayodhya. The Raja Mandir is a beautiful shrine which is dedicated to various Hindu Gods and Goddesses. It is popular tourist attraction for devotees to pay their respects to the almighty and to take a dip in the water of River Saryu.
GULAB BARI - Tourist Spot In Ayodhya
Gulab Bari is the tomb of Nawab Shuja-ud-Daula and as the name suggests, has a beautiful rose garden along with beautiful water fountains. The tomb is situated in the centre of a Charbagh garden. This place is revered as a holy place by the locals. Many cultural events are also held here.
RAM KATHA PARK - Tourist Spot In Ayodhya
This beautifully built park in Ayodhya is one of the most visited places. The well-maintained lawns and open-air theatres are the main attractions of the place. Several cultural and devotional programs are held here which includes vibrant cultural performances by local and national artists.
TULSI SMARAK BHAVAN - Tourist Spot In Ayodhya
This museum was constructed in the 16th century, in the memory of the famous saint-poet Goswami Tulsidas. It is believed that Tulsidas composed the Ramcharita here. There is a research centre inside the Smarak known as the ‘Ayodhya Research Sansthan’. Additionally, the museum also hoards a massive library.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
1. Which state is Ayodhya in?
- Ayodhya is located in Uttar Pradesh, India.
2. What are the best places to visit in Ayodhya?
- Some of the best places to visit in Ayodhya are the Sri Ram Janma Bhoomi, Hanuman Garhi Mandir, Raja Mandir, Tulsi Samarak Bhavan Museum, Ramkatha Park and Nanak Bhavan Temple.
3. What is visiting time of Ayodhya Ram Mandir?
- The visiting time of Ayodhya Ram Mandir is 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
