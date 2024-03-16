Tourist Spot In Ayodhya - Top Places To Visit

The city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is a historical place and considered to be one of the holiest places of the country. The city is home to several magnificent monuments, both of historical and cultural significance.

If you are planning your visit to this charming city, here are a few places for you to visit:

RAM JANMABHOOMI - Tourist Spot In Ayodhya

The Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is the birthplace of the Hindu deity, Lord Rama. This recent monumental establishment has soon become the most popular, most visited and highlight of the city of Ayodhya. The mandir is a highly revered holy site for the Hindus.

The Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has been constructed in the conventional nagara architectural style with a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The temple is 380 feet in length (east-west), 250 feet in width, while 161 feet in height.

The 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla, sculpted by Mysuru resident Arun Yogiraj, has been placed at the main sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Devotees from all over the nation have been frolicking to the temple to celebrate, worship and offer prayers.