Unveiling Kerala's Splendor: Mesmerizing Places To Visit In Kerala For Every Traveler

Alleppey: Probably the most famous and well-known places to visit in Kerala is Alleppey. Formally known as Alappuzha, it is renowned for its system of lagoons and canals with picturesque backwaters and houseboats that provide overnight accommodations.

During the dry season, Alleppey's coastline, which is in the southern region of Kerala, has some of the best beaches for water sports. When combined with other stunning locations in Kerala like Munnar and Thekkady, Alleppey is frequently thought of as a wonderful honeymoon or family getaway destination.

Kochi: Another one of the most popular places to visit in Kerala is Kochi, also known as Cochin. This port city in southwest India has a long history of trade dating back at least 600 years. It is located on the Malabar coast.

The city, commonly referred to as the "Queen of the Arabian Sea," serves as the financial, commercial, and industrial hub of Kerala. Kochi exudes an old-world elegance and is home to a varied range of linguistic groups, including Gujaratis, Jews, and Konkinis, as well as ethnic groupings like the Anglo-Indians.

The city also features a combination of plain terrain, beaches, islands, and backwaters.