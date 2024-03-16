Unveiling Kerala's Splendor: Mesmerizing Places To Visit In Kerala For Every Traveler

Nestled along the southwestern coast of India, Kerala emerges as a verdant paradise brimming with captivating landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and unparalleled hospitality. Known affectionately as "God's Own Country," this enchanting state beckons travelers with its lush greenery, serene backwaters, and golden sandy beaches.
Kerala's unique charm lies in its harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, where ancient rituals coexist with bustling cities.
Whether you seek tranquil retreats amidst mist-clad hills or refreshing escapes along serene waterways, our curated list of places to visit in Kerala will surely enhance your experience-
Alleppey: Probably the most famous and well-known places to visit in Kerala is Alleppey. Formally known as Alappuzha, it is renowned for its system of lagoons and canals with picturesque backwaters and houseboats that provide overnight accommodations.
During the dry season, Alleppey's coastline, which is in the southern region of Kerala, has some of the best beaches for water sports. When combined with other stunning locations in Kerala like Munnar and Thekkady, Alleppey is frequently thought of as a wonderful honeymoon or family getaway destination.
Kochi: Another one of the most popular places to visit in Kerala is Kochi, also known as Cochin. This port city in southwest India has a long history of trade dating back at least 600 years. It is located on the Malabar coast.
The city, commonly referred to as the "Queen of the Arabian Sea," serves as the financial, commercial, and industrial hub of Kerala. Kochi exudes an old-world elegance and is home to a varied range of linguistic groups, including Gujaratis, Jews, and Konkinis, as well as ethnic groupings like the Anglo-Indians.
The city also features a combination of plain terrain, beaches, islands, and backwaters.
Varkala: The unusual 15-meter-tall "Northern Cliff" that sits next to the Arabian Sea is the main attraction of Varkala, a seaside town in Kerala's southern region. It is well-known for its hippy culture, the samadhi of Kerala's saint Sree Narayana Guru, and the cliff-side shacks that serve delicious seafood and play international music, marking it as one of the best places to visit in Kerala.
Dakshin Kashi, also known as Jardana Swami Temple, is another notable landmark in Varkala. Varkala is a small paradise with some of the best unspoiled beaches, hills, lakes, lighthouses, forts, natural fisheries, and springs.
Additionally, there are numerous stores offering cotton harem pants, oxidized silver jewelry, and yoga mats with Hebrew signage. Clean beaches, inexpensive resorts, hostels, and ayurvedic treatments make it a must-visit.
Kumarakom: Situated 16 km from Kottayam in Kerala, Kumarakom is a charming backwater location with emerald green lakes bordered by thick flora. The largest lake in Kerala, Vembanad Lake, is home to a group of little artificial islands called Kumarakom that were reclaimed by the lake.
Renowned for its rice paddies, fishing holes, beaches, backwaters, mouthwatering regional food, traditional Kettuvalloms (rice barges), houseboats, and a range of resorts, both luxurious and affordable. Scattered across 14 acres, the Kumarakom bird sanctuary is an ornithologist's dream come true and a favorite abode of migrating birds.
Take a two-hour canoe journey in the morning or the evening to really appreciate this location's charm. The first place to use responsible tourism is Kumarkom.
Wagamon: In Kerala, Wagamon, often referred to as Vagamon, is a sleepy, unusual hill station that is close to the Kottayam-Idukki border. This magnificent tourist destination is yet another one of the best places to visit in Kerala.
Surrounded by lush green hills and trickling rivulets, Wagamon enjoys a comfortable climate all year round. Vagamon's tea garden, pine forests, waterfalls, and enthralling meadows are just a few of its many captivating features.
Poovar: Poovar is a small, rustic hamlet with magnificent backwaters in Kerala and unspoiled, untouched golden sand beaches, located 27 kilometers from Thiruvananthapuram. The peaceful Poovar island, which is situated between the Neyyar River and the Arabian Sea, is also referred to as a fishing community.
A must-do activity is to rent a boat to take you through the backwaters' mangrove forest, especially around dusk. The boat journey is priced between INR 3000 and INR 4000. The town is home to some of the most exquisite hotels and resorts, renowned for their warm welcome.
Poovar beach is remote and can only be reached by boat. This area is open for swimming all year round, with the exception of the monsoon months.
Idukki: With more than half of its territory covered in forest, the landlocked district of Idukki in Kerala is among the state's most environmentally rich locations. This rough and tumble highland resort is well-known for its forests, tea factories, rubber plantations, and wildlife sanctuaries.
The largest mountain in the nation, Kuravan Kurathi, is crossed by an arch dam that is 550 feet high and 650 feet long, which is Idukki's specialty. Idukki is also home to Anamudi, the highest peak in India south of the Himalayas, marking it as one of the best places to visit in Kerala.
One of the districts in the state with the most potential for ecotourism promotion is Idukki, with the right infrastructure and marketing initiatives.
Bekal: Bekal should not go unnoticed while talking about places to visit in Kerala. It is a tiny town in Kerala's Kasargod district, situated west of the Malabar coastline. It is well-known for its backwaters, beaches, forts, and several tourist attractions.
Kerala's largest fortification is located in Bekal. It's one of the main attractions in the Kasargod neighborhood.The Arabian Sea encircles the Bekal fort on three sides, giving it the appearance of a massive keyhole. Among the other notable attractions are the 45-caverns known as the Nityanandashram caves, Kappil Beach, and Chandragiri Fort.
Additionally, Lonely Planet named Bekal as one of the top 10 travel locations. The closest train station is at Kanhangad, and the closest airport is in Mangalore.
Ponmudi: Ponmudi is a charming tiny village in Trivandrum, Kerala, nestled in the rolling hills of the Western Ghats, encircled by tea plantations, lush green hills and valleys, waterfalls, and streams.
The most well-liked activity is trekking and mountain climbing on Agasthayarkoodam, the tallest peak in the area.
Discover the Golden Valley's wilderness and take a leisurely stroll along the freshwater springs and Kallari River to experience the finest of both worlds. Remember to stroll along the Ponmudi Crest and the Deer Park.
Kottayam: To conclude our list of places to visit in Kerala, Kottayam gets a special mention. It is a historic town perched atop a hill and bounded to the east by the breathtaking Vembanad Lake and to the west by the western ghats, is a naturally captivating and culturally rich destination.
In addition to the abundance of wildlife, the town has won numerous accolades. Being the first town in India to get 100% literacy, it is a proud town. In addition to being home to numerous print and publishing outlets, Kottayam is known as the "City of Letters," or "Akshara Nagari."
Places to Visit in Kerala- FAQs
A. What are the must-visit destinations in Kerala?
- Kerala boasts a myriad of enchanting destinations. Some must-visit places include the serene backwaters of Alleppey, the majestic hill station of Munnar, the historic town of Fort Kochi, and the tranquil beaches of Kovalam.
B. When is the best time to visit Kerala?
- The best time to visit Kerala is during the winter months, from October to March, when the weather is pleasantly cool and ideal for exploring the state's diverse attractions.
C. How can I travel around Kerala?
- Kerala offers various transportation options, including buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws, and rented motorcycles or cars. You can also explore the backwaters by traditional houseboats or ferries.
D. Is Kerala suitable for family vacations?
- Absolutely! Kerala's diverse attractions cater to travelers of all ages. Families can enjoy activities like wildlife safaris in Periyar National Park, boat rides in Thekkady, and leisurely beach strolls in Kovalam.
E. What are the best activities to do in Kerala?
- Kerala offers a range of activities to suit every traveler. You can cruise through the backwaters on a traditional houseboat, witness a Kathakali performance, indulge in Ayurvedic treatments, and trek through the scenic landscapes of Wayanad.