When the cockroaches roared

Shravani Phukan

Class X, Maria’s Public School

The latest remarks by Chief Justice of India, Mr. Surya Kant Sharma, have stirred the entire nation's Gen Z into a state of unrest. After calling Gen Z "lazy, unemployed" and comparing them to "cockroaches and parasites," the internet has made these absurd words of the CJI viral. Instead of protecting the youth and encouraging them for their futures, the CJI's remarks are what they are doing: destroying the spirits of the nation. But, instead of a violent attack or a pity speech, the youth has decided to fight back, and how! CJP, or The Cockroach Janta Party, formed by Abhijeet Dipke, has brought about a typhoon on social media, inviting the lazy, unemployed, chronically online, and professional ranters. This is not just a phase or a small act of rebellion. This is a fight, a reality check for the government to know what is coming. This is the future of India, strong, resilient, and assertive. They speak as one voice against the superior because the new India is not afraid; they want its progress, and they will fight back against all boulders that obstruct this from happening. And this isn't just some assumption; this is proof, from the youth of Peru fighting for youth employment, increased salaries, and much more, to the "Gen Z 212" movement in Morocco, where thousands rallied against poor public services and high living costs, criticizing the government for directing funds toward 2030 World Cup preparations over essential local needs. Even our nearest neighbor, Nepal, is a big example; the voices of Gen Z echoed all over India.

With all this, we can confidently predict that one day, these lazy and immature parasites will govern India without fear of the government silencing them. Now with so many young candidates standing for elections, we know our vision is not too utopian. And when that day arises, they will speak and others will hear when the cockroaches roar.