Wildlife Sanctuaries Of Assam: Rich Biodiversity Of The Wildlife Sanctuaries Of Assam

The unique biodiversity of Assam has been recognised globally and is considered to be one of the richest biodiversity zones in the world. Its undisturbed natural wonders and scenic landscapes have contributed to its diverse flora and fauna.

In an attempt to protect these treasures, the State Government has created several Wildlife Sanctuaries in Assam. Here is a list of names of the popular Wildlife Sanctuaries of Assam:

GARAMPANI WILDLIFE SANCTUARY

Spread across 6.05 sq. km, the Garampani Wildlife Sanctuary is located in the district of Karbi Anglong, Assam. The tropical flora of the Sanctuary hoards an incredible variety of semi evergreen trees and over 51 species of orchids.

It is famous for its hot springs, streams and waterfalls, staying true to its name “Garampani” which means “Hot Water’ in the Assamese language. Some of the wildlife preserved here are the Sambar, Clouded Leopard, Hoolock Gibbon, Barking Deer, Gaur, Chinese Pangolin, Hornbill and Barbet.