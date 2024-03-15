Wildlife Sanctuaries Of Assam: Rich Biodiversity Of The Wildlife Sanctuaries Of Assam

The unique biodiversity of Assam has been recognised globally and is considered to be one of the richest biodiversity zones in the world. Its undisturbed natural wonders and scenic landscapes have contributed to its diverse flora and fauna.
In an attempt to protect these treasures, the State Government has created several Wildlife Sanctuaries in Assam. Here is a list of names of the popular Wildlife Sanctuaries of Assam:
GARAMPANI WILDLIFE SANCTUARY
Spread across 6.05 sq. km, the Garampani Wildlife Sanctuary is located in the district of Karbi Anglong, Assam. The tropical flora of the Sanctuary hoards an incredible variety of semi evergreen trees and over 51 species of orchids.
It is famous for its hot springs, streams and waterfalls, staying true to its name “Garampani” which means “Hot Water’ in the Assamese language. Some of the wildlife preserved here are the Sambar, Clouded Leopard, Hoolock Gibbon, Barking Deer, Gaur, Chinese Pangolin, Hornbill and Barbet.
LAOKHOWA WILDLIFE SANCTUARY
The sanctuary is home to the Great Indian One- horned Rhinoceros, Royal Bengal Tigers, Asiatic Wild Water Buffaloes, Leopard, Asiatic Elephants, Barking Deer and many more.
Almost 255 species of birds, 40 species of fishes and 14 species of reptiles can be found here. The topography of this sanctuary stretches a 70.13 sq. km and comprises of huge grasslands, woodlands and wetlands.
BORNADI WILDLIFE SANCTUARY
Named after the river Bornadi, this wildlife sanctuary stretches over 26.22 sq. km wide. Established in the year 1980, the main species preserved here are the Hispid Hare and the Pigmy Hog. One can also spot the Himalayan Goat, different varieties of deer, leopards and more.
MARAT LONGRI WILDLIFE SANCTUARY
The Marat Longri Wildlife Sanctuary is considered to be the largest wildlife sanctuary of Assam with an astounding landmass of around 451 sq. km.
As a part of the Dhansiri Lungding Elephant Reserve, the Marat Longri Wildlife Sanctuary plays an important role in the conservation of the local biodiversity. Formed in 2003, this place is famous for the Asiatic Elephant, Royal Bengal Tiger, Hoolock Gibbon, Himalayan Black Bear, Pig-tailed Macaque, Slow Loris and much more.
BURACHAPORI WILDLIFE SANCTUARY
The Burachapori Wildlife Sanctuary was established in 1995. The place covers an area of 44.06 sq. km and comprises of vast grasslands, semi-evergreen forests, wetlands and rivers.
This sanctuary is a safe haven for endangered species like the Bengal Florican, Mallard, Open Billed Stork and Black-neck Stork. Aside from these, Great Indian One-horned Rhinoceros, tigers, leopards, hog deer, elephants etc can also be seen.
NAMBOR WILDLIFE SANCTUARY
Located at the Golaghat district of Assam, the Nambor- Doigrung Wildlife Sanctuary is known for its protection and preservation of hot springs, woodland birds and 51 rare species of Orchid. Royal Bengal Tiger, Asiatic elephants, Sambar, Gaur, Hoolock Gibbon and many more species can be seen here. The sanctuary covers an area of 97.15 sq. km.
AMCHANG WILDLIFE SANCTUARY
Spreading over an area of 78.64 sq. km, the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary is located on the eastern side of Guwahati. Some of the wildlife found here are the Capped Langur, Rhesus Macaque, Leopard Cat, Flying Fox, Chinese Pangolin, Sambar, Elephant and more.
DEEPOR BEEL WILDLIFE SANCTUARY
About 17 kms away from Guwahati, Deepor Beel, also spelt as Dipor Bil, is one of the major tourist attractions in Assam. This freshwater lake is famous for its rich biodiversity and ecological significance to conserve the wildlife, offering one a spectacular scenic view of the wetland.
Deepor Beel boasts a variety of exotic bird species and is famous for being a habitat of migratory birds. Thousands of rare and endangered bird species can be seen here every day.
POBITORA WILDLIFE SANCTUARY
Known as “Miniature Kaziranga”, the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary is one of the most popular tourist destinations for those living in and outside of Assam. Approximately 30 kms away from Guwahati, this place is home to the endangered and majestic One-horned rhinoceros.
Its vast areas of grassland and wetland comprises of an extensive range of wildlife. Several species of birds and animals can be spotted here. The Sanctuary provides daytime forest safaris and ample space for camping.
BORAIL WILDLIFE SANCTUARY
Considered to be the second largest wildlife sanctuary in Assam, the Borail Wildlife Sanctuary covers an enormous area of 326.24 sq. km. The rich biodiversity of this place includes tropical moist evergreen and semi-evergreen flora.
This place is a habitat to numerous wildlife including the Flying Fox, Hoolock Gibbon, Himalayan Black Bear, Capped Langur, Rhesus Macaque, Hot- badger, Clouded Leopard, Giant Squirrel and more.
SONAI RUPAI WILDLIFE SANCTUARY
Nestled in the foothills of the Himalaya, this 220 sq. km landmass is a protected habitat to a rich range of wildlife. The Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary is located at the Sonitpur district of Assam and acts as a major tourist destination. The sanctuary is home to the rare species of White Winged Wood Duck and Hornbill.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
1. How many Wildlife Sanctuaries are in Assam?
- The are 18 Wildlife Sanctuaries in Assam.
2. How many National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries are in Assam?
- There are 7 National Parks and 18 Wildlife Sanctuaries in Assam.
