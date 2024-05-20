World Bee Day 2024: Date, Historical Significance and Celebration

World Bee Day: Celebration

World Bee Day is observed in different ways to create awareness and support for bees and the art of beekeeping. Individuals pay visits to local beekeepers to gain insights into their profession and the significance of bees. Miniature bee farms are established in gardens or terraces as a means to aid the bee populace.

In some places, people wear bee costumes and participate in bee related activities. This way, the youth, especially children can learn about bees and their impact in an enjoyable way. Additionally, crowd-funding programmes and events are held to raise money for charities and organizations dedicated solely to the preservation of bees.

In India, we can mark the celebration of World Bee Day in a variety of fun and engaging ways. School and educational institutions can organize drawing and quiz competitions. Different kinds of plays, speeches and essay recitation events can also be held, shedding light on to the importance of bees. Teachers can arrange for book reading, documentary screening and workshops.