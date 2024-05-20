World Bee Day 2024: Date, Historical Significance and Celebration

World Bee Day serves as a reminder of the crucial role bees play in our ecosystem. It is a day to appreciate these hardworking little creatures and to take action to protect them.
Bees are tiny winged insects that are closely related to wasps and ants. They are recognized for their contribution to pollination and the production of high-quality foods and products- honey, royal jelly, pollen, beeswax and propolis.
World Bee Day: Date
Observed annually on May 20, World Bee Day commemorates the birth anniversary of Anton Janša, a pioneer of modern apiculture. It was established by the United Nations in 2017 as a way to underscore the importance of bees in our ecosystem. Bees are essential to us; they are a crucial part of our biodiversity. Their contribution to food security and agriculture is invaluable.
World Bee Day: Theme
The theme for World Bee Day 2024 is “Bee Engaged with Youth”. Chosen by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), this theme highlights the significance of engaging the younger generation in beekeeping and the conservation of pollinators. It aims to encourage the youth to acknowledge the role of bees as the future guardians of our environment.
World Bee Day: History
The United Nations declared World Bee Day in 2017 to honour the importance of bees and other pollinators. The chosen date, May 20, commemorates the birthday of Anton Janša, a pioneer in modern beekeeping, born in 1734.
The Slovenian Government and NGO Apimondia supported this initiative, leading to the UN General Assembly's adoption of the day.
The first-ever World Bee Day was celebrated on May 20, 2018.
World Bee Day: Significance
Bees play a vital role in the environment, aiding in plant pollination, which supports agriculture, enhances biodiversity, and secures the existence of numerous plant species.
Beekeeping is a significant profession, offering a source of income for millions globally. Unfortunately, bee populations are decreasing due to issues like habitat destruction, pesticide application, and climate change.
World Bee Day emphasizes the urgency to shield these essential beings and advocates for sustainable methods to ensure their longevity.
World Bee Day: Celebration
World Bee Day is observed in different ways to create awareness and support for bees and the art of beekeeping. Individuals pay visits to local beekeepers to gain insights into their profession and the significance of bees. Miniature bee farms are established in gardens or terraces as a means to aid the bee populace.
In some places, people wear bee costumes and participate in bee related activities. This way, the youth, especially children can learn about bees and their impact in an enjoyable way. Additionally, crowd-funding programmes and events are held to raise money for charities and organizations dedicated solely to the preservation of bees.
In India, we can mark the celebration of World Bee Day in a variety of fun and engaging ways. School and educational institutions can organize drawing and quiz competitions. Different kinds of plays, speeches and essay recitation events can also be held, shedding light on to the importance of bees. Teachers can arrange for book reading, documentary screening and workshops.
World Bee Day: Facts about Bees
Here are some fun and fascinating facts about bees:
Bees produce honey for winter food and can create a new queen if needed.
These fantastic flyers can beat their wings 200 times per second and have a strong sense of smell with 170 odorant receptors.
Worker bees live up to six weeks, while the queen can live up to five years.
They communicate via a 'waggle dance,' and
Only female bees can sting.
Bees contribute to one-third of our food
A bee makes a teaspoon of honey in her lifetime, and to make a kilogram, bees fly equivalent to thrice around the world.
Male bees have larger eyes to find the queen.
Their buzzing is due to their wings beating 11,400 times per minute.
A hive can fly over 55,000 miles to make 1lb of honey and can create 100lbs of honey in a year.
World Bee Day- FAQs:
Q. When is World Bee Day celebrated?
A. World Bee Day is annually observed on May 20.
Q. What is the scientific name of Indian bee?
A. The scientific name of Indian hive bee is Apis cerana indica.