Your Ultimate Guide To Discover Enchanting Places To Visit In Mussoorie

Mussoorie, nestled in the Uttarakhand state of India, is a charming hill station and municipal board situated in close proximity to Dehradun city within the Dehradun district.
Positioned approximately 290 km north of New Delhi, the capital of India, and a mere 35 km away from Dehradun, the state capital, Mussoorie offers a serene retreat in the Himalayan foothills of Garhwal.
The term "Greater Mussoorie" encompasses not only the main township but also includes Barlowganj and Jharipani, along with the neighboring town of Landour, known for its military cantonment.
In recent years, Mussoorie has emerged as a highly popular tourist destination, drawing visitors with its array of attractions such as Dhanaulti, Lal Tibba, and the Camel's Back Road.
According to data from the Uttarakhand government, Mussoorie welcomed 3.02 million visitors in 2019, reflecting its growing appeal among travelers.
Mussoorie Mall Road: The Mall, a colonial relic with contemporary stores, video game arcades, and skating rinks crammed onto benches and lamp-posts, is situated in the center of Mussoorie, marking it as one of the most popular places to visit in Mussoorie.
Author Ruskin Bond is frequently seen perusing the Cambridge Bookstore. Numerous local vendors would be present, including photographers who might take amazing pictures for you. Try taking a picture here wearing traditional clothing from the area.
Landour: Another enchanting place to visit in Mussoorie is the charming town of Landour, Uttarakhand, which is situated near the lower western Himalayas and is nested beneath a thick canopy of Deodar trees.
This little cantonment town, oddly named after the Welsh settlement of Lland dowrer, is rich in history, stretching back to the British era. The peaceful atmosphere and unspoiled natural beauty of Landour are calmingly uplifting, making it the perfect place to restore one's senses.
Landour, situated approximately 980 feet above Mussoorie, forms a twin hill station duo renowned for their captivating beauty and tranquil ambiance, earning them the title "The Queen of Hills" when considered together.
Just 33 kilometers away from Dehradun, it also offers easy access to neighboring hamlets like Tehri, Chamba, Dhanaulti, and Chakrata. Positioned 200 kilometers from the majestic Himalayan peaks of Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri, Landour offers breathtaking views of these iconic landmarks on clear days.
Many urban dwellers seeking a respite from city life opt for weekend getaways to Landour, drawn by its peaceful surroundings.
Camel’s Back Road: The 3-kilometer Camel's Back Road, which runs through the centre of Mussoorie, is bordered by naturally occurring rocks that resemble the hump of a camel. It provides a breathtaking view of the Himalayas and looks across the Doon Valley. It's a revered location to witness the sunrise and sunset which makes it one of the best places to visit in Mussoorie.
The best way to see everything this lovely route has to offer is to come here for an early morning jog or take a lengthy walk down it. Along the Camel's Back Road, there is a 180-year-old British cemetery that is the first of its sort in Mussoorie.
Gun Hills: At 2024 meters, Gun Hill is the second-highest peak in Mussoorie and is thought to be an extinct volcano. From the summit of this hill, one can see the entire panorama of Mussoorie hill station as well as the snow-covered Himalayan mountains directly next to the expansive Doon Valley.
Situated 400 feet above Mall Road, Gun Hill is a well-liked destination, particularly for photographers and others who enjoy the outdoors.
Jharipani Falls: The Jharipani Falls are situated in the Jharipani hamlet, six kilometers downhill from Mussoorie. This little waterfall appears as a narrow strip of running water during other times of the year, but it gushes with water right after the monsoons.
The 1.5-kilometer hike to the base of Jharipani Falls is its main attraction. Clear days offer a captivating view of the surrounding peaks and the breathtaking valley, especially at dusk when the sky is tinted a vibrant crimson, making it one of the most popular places to visit in Mussoorie.
The renowned boarding schools of Mussoorie, Wynberg Allen, and Oakgrove, are also located densely among Jharipani's estates.
Devalsari: Located approximately 55 km from Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, in the Aglar Valley of Tehri Garhwal, Devalsari is a destination for wildlife enthusiasts and is a relatively untouched area. Devalsari draws large numbers of people seeking adventure and tranquility because of its surrounding majestic mountains and verdant meadows.
It is well known for its varied flora and fauna, which includes more than 60 kinds of birds and over 70 species of vibrant butterflies. Trekking is another activity that may be done here in addition to bird watching and butterfly viewing. The journey to Nag Tibba, commonly referred to as the Serpent Peak, begins from Devalsari.
Traveling through the thick oak and deodar forests along the way, one may encounter barking deer and other wildlife. Additionally, a temple honoring Koneshwar Mahadev is located nearby.
Company Garden: Situated approximately 3 km away from the main Mall Road in Mussoorie, the Company Garden is a well-liked tourist destination. The colorful garden, which is tucked away in the high Himalayas, is a great place to spend a whole day with your loved ones surrounded by gorgeous flowers and lush foliage.
People enjoy themselves while strolling, sitting, or snapping pictures on the garden's colorful lawn. A man-made pond including artificial waterfalls is available for boating.
Cloud’s End: While discussing about places to visit in Mussoorie, one cannot miss out the Cloud's End viewpoint, which is located 6 km west of the Library, and marks the physical edge of the picturesque hilltown of Mussoorie.
Encircled by dense forests of oak and deodar, it ascends 2 km to the Benog Wildlife Sanctuary, which provides a magnificent walking trail where one may enjoy the refreshing mountain air. The stunning vistas that Cloud's End provides, particularly of the Aglar River Valley, are what draw people there.
Kellogg Memorial Church: Located amidst the enchanting landscapes of Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, the Kellogg Memorial Church, nestled adjacent to Kasmanda Palace in the quaint army cantonment of Landour, stands as a beacon of historical significance and architectural brilliance.
This Presbyterian church is a must-visit attraction for those exploring the places to visit in Mussoorie, revered for its captivating charm and rich heritage. Constructed as a memorial to Dr. Samuel H. Kellogg, the brownstone church is an example of Presbyterian architecture, namely the Gothic style.
Stained glass windows enhance its aesthetic appeal. Visitors come to observe the Landour Language School housed within the church in addition to the church itself. Additionally, the church is located on the trail that leads to Lal Tibba, the highest point in Mussoorie.
Lake Mist: Lake Mist, nestled in the breathtaking landscapes of Mussoorie, often hailed as the "Queen of Hills," stands out as one of the most pristine and captivating destinations among the places to visit in Mussoorie.
With verdant forest landscape enveloping the emerald waters on all sides, the scene is given an exquisite appearance that makes it the perfect place to unwind with loved ones. On the route to Kempty Falls is Lake Mist Falls.
This picturesque lake's main draw is that it's not as busy, so you can take in the peace and quiet of the great outdoors. It is a treasure of a sight.
Places to Visit in Mussoorie- FAQs
1. When is the best time to visit Mussoorie?
- The best time to visit Mussoorie is from March to June for pleasant weather and outdoor activities, avoiding heavy rainfall in the monsoon season and extreme cold in winter.
2. Which is the nearest airport to Mussoorie?
- The Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun is the closest airport to Mussoorie, situated approximately 60 km away.
3. When can one expect snowfall in Mussoorie?
- Snowfall in Mussoorie typically occurs from December to February, with the highest likelihood of experiencing it towards the end of December or the first week of January.
4. What are some of the best places to visit in Mussoorie?
- Some of the best places to visit in Mussoorie include the scenic viewpoints of Lal Tibba and Gun Hill, the serene landscapes of Company Garden, and the historic charm of Landour Clock Tower. Additionally, exploring the bustling streets of Mall Road and experiencing the tranquility of Kempty Falls are must-do activities for visitors.
5. How far is Mussoorie from Dehradun?
- By car, the distance between Dehradun and Mussoorie is approximately 33 kilometers, with a travel time of roughly an hour and a half to reach the destination.
