Your Ultimate Guide To Discover Enchanting Places To Visit In Mussoorie

Mussoorie, nestled in the Uttarakhand state of India, is a charming hill station and municipal board situated in close proximity to Dehradun city within the Dehradun district.

Positioned approximately 290 km north of New Delhi, the capital of India, and a mere 35 km away from Dehradun, the state capital, Mussoorie offers a serene retreat in the Himalayan foothills of Garhwal.

The term "Greater Mussoorie" encompasses not only the main township but also includes Barlowganj and Jharipani, along with the neighboring town of Landour, known for its military cantonment.

In recent years, Mussoorie has emerged as a highly popular tourist destination, drawing visitors with its array of attractions such as Dhanaulti, Lal Tibba, and the Camel's Back Road.