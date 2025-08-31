National News

10 pilgrims dead, several missing as heavy rains disrupt Manimahesh Yatra in Chamba

At least 10 pilgrims have lost their lives, four are still missing, and seven others have been injured as the annual Manimahesh Yatra in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district
SHIMLA: At least 10 pilgrims have lost their lives, four are still missing, and seven others have been injured as the annual Manimahesh Yatra in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district faces severe disruption this year, officials said on Saturday.

Heavy rains, landslides, and adverse weather conditions have wreaked havoc on the pilgrimage, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Speaking to the media in Shimla, DC Rana, Special Secretary to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, said the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals, while State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local mountain rescue teams are continuing the search for the missing pilgrims. (ANI)

