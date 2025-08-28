Mata Vaishno Devi landslide: 17 NDRF teams deployed to carry out rescue, relief Ops

Jammu: Following the landslide along the route to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)’s Reasi district, the Ministry of Home Affairs has deployed 17 teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) for a large-scale rescue and relief operation.

A major tragedy struck on the pilgrimage route to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district on Tuesday when a landslide killed 30 pilgrims and injured 14 others, officials said.

The National Disaster Response Force, along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF) and other central agencies, is actively engaged in relief efforts.

A total of 32 special boats have been sent by air, along with the teams, to the disaster-hit region. The Home Ministry control room is monitoring the situation 24/7.

Rescue teams rushed to evacuate stranded pilgrims near Adhkwari, while the Yatra has been suspended until further orders. (IANS)

