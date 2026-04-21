100 entities onboard to use Aadhaar-based offline verification: Central government

NEW DELHI: In a significant push towards privacy-first digital services, the government on Monday said that at least 100 entities have been onboarded as Offline Verification Seeking Entities (OVSEs) within just three months of the rollout of Aadhaar-based offline verification.

The milestone, achieved by the Unique Identification Authority of India, marks a major step in enabling secure, consent-driven and paperless identity verification using Aadhaar without requiring real-time access to central databases.

"These entities span a wide range of sectors, including central and state government departments, fintech firms, hospitality and event management companies, educational and examination bodies, as well as background and workforce verification organisations," the Ministry of Electronics & IT said.

"Their integration into the ecosystem is expected to streamline service delivery, cut down processing time, and reduce reliance on physical documents," the ministry added.

The Aadhaar offline verification system allows users to share limited and necessary identity data through methods such as QR code-based verification and digitally signed documents.

This ensures that individuals retain control over their personal information, choosing what to share and with whom, while maintaining high standards of data security and privacy.

The ministry noted that the onboarding of these OVSEs reflects growing trust in Aadhaar-enabled verification frameworks that prioritise user consent and transparency.

The distributed nature of the system is designed to enhance scalability and resilience, aligning with India's broader vision of building robust digital public infrastructure.

"This simplified verification journey reduces complexity and builds trust through transparent and consent-driven interactions," the ministry stated. The initiative is also aimed at improving the "ease of living" by making interactions between citizens and service providers faster and more efficient.

Aadhaar holders are expected to benefit from quicker onboarding processes, reduced paperwork and greater control over their data in everyday transactions. (IANS)

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