THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eleven CPI-M workers were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here on Wednesday for the 2008 murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist Ranjith, bringing to a close a politically sensitive case that had remained pending for nearly 18 years.

The Additional Sessions Court awarded double life imprisonment to the first accused, Krishnakumar, and the 11th accused, Gopalan Suresh. The other nine were sentenced to life imprisonment. The court also imposed fines.

Ranjith, a native of Kottamukal in Mannanthala, was hacked to death at his fruits and vegetables shop at around 5:50 a.m. on October 17, 2008. The prosecution said that the murder was carried out in retaliation for the killing of CPI-M leader Vanjiyoor Vishnu, who was hacked to death in front of the Passport Office on April 1, 2008.

Ranjith was the third accused in the Vishnu murder case, in which the accused were later acquitted by the Kerala High Court. There were 12 accused in the Ranjith murder case. One of them, Narayanankutty alias Velli Narayanan, remains absconding. The remaining 11 faced trial and were found guilty by the court on Tuesday. The Kerala Crime Branch, which took over the investigation, alleged that the murder was the result of an organised conspiracy involving local CPI-M leaders. (IANS)