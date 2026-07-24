Assam: Seven men get life imprisonment for 2012 murder of Zainal Ali in Rangia

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: In a landmark judgment, the Additional District and Sessions Judge of Rangia, Mukul Chetia, sentenced seven convicts involved in the death of one Zainal Ali to life imprisonment and fined them Rs 5,000 each. The convicts were identified as Atabar Rahman, Ayeb Rahman, Mojibur Rahman, Abdul Ali, Achan Ali, Haider Ali, and Hussain Ali.

According to the Additional Public Prosecutor Debojit Saikia, the incident took place on January 26, 2012, when an argument broke out in front of Zainal Ali’s house over road work in the village. The accused later attacked Zainal Ali with knives, shovels, and sticks, seriously injuring him. He was initially given first aid in Rangia but was admitted to GMCH in critical condition after his health deteriorated. He died 20 days later while undergoing treatment. A case (No. 37/2012) was registered in connection with the incident.

After a lengthy trial of 14 years, the court convicted and sentenced the seven men on Wednesday.

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