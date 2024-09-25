140 Crore Indians Unite Behind 'Make in India', says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Make in India initiative. He said that make in India is a shared resolution of the 1.4 billion Indians to transform this country into the global leader in manufacturing and innovation.

He also reiterated that the government was fully committed to facilitating Make in India in every way possible.

Taking to X, he wrote, "Today, we mark 10 Years Of Make In India. I compliment all those who are tirelessly working to make this movement a success over the last decade. 'Make in India' presents the collective resolve of 140 crore Indians to make our nation a powerhouse of manufacturing and innovation. Noteworthy is how exports have risen across sectors, capacities have been built, and thus, the economy has been strengthened.".

"The Government of India is committed to encouraging 'Make in India' through all possible ways. India's strides in reforms will also continue. Together, we will build an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat!" he added.

Meanwhile, India edged out Japan to claim the third spot in Asia Power Index which has strengthened its claims to importance for the world at large.

The interesting reason behind this is rapid development in India along with a young population and high booming economy, therefore making it a key player in the region.

2024 Asia Power Index. India's steadily growing rank in the Asian regional power rankings and the increasing potential for it to fully realize its influence in Asia.

India has not only emphasized on its multilateral diplomacy role and regional security. In the terms of active participation in the international discourses with initiative as a leadership role such as in Quad, India is entrusting itself more into the issues of regional security matters though does not belong to any of the formal military alliances.

The economic efforts put by India are marginally improving through such acquisitions as the BrahMos missile deal with the Philippines. The steps are minuscule, but they lead to a positioning of India on the world map in dimensions beyond its very immediate neighbors.